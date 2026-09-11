South Korea announced that Lesotho citizens can enter the country using the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA)

The K-ETA allows qualifying nationals to travel to South Korea without obtaining a traditional visa

Lesotho is the African country whose citizens can stay in South Korea for up to 60 days under the arrangement

Lesotho and a few others are the African countries whose citizens can enter South Korea without a visa under the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) scheme, allowing them to stay for up to 60 days.

The K-ETA is an electronic travel authorisation system that permits nationals from select countries to visit South Korea without going through the conventional visa application process.

South Korea names 1 African country whose citizens qualify for K-ETA and 60-day stay. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

South Korea's K-ETA explained

Rather than attending an embassy appointment or submitting physical documents, eligible travellers can obtain authorisation through the electronic system before departure.

South Korea K-ETA list

Lesotho

Among African nations, Lesotho stands out as the country whose passport holders qualify for this arrangement. Citizens of Lesotho can use the K-ETA to enter South Korea and remain in the country for a period of up to 60 days, making it a notable travel privilege on a continent where visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to East Asian countries remains limited for most passport holders.

The development is significant given the ongoing conversation around travel access for African citizens, particularly as countries such as South Korea continue to refine which nationalities qualify for streamlined entry systems.

South Korea names countries eligible for K-ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Korea had released the full list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens can enter the country using the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) instead of applying for a traditional visa.

The list includes eight African countries, namely South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, and Seychelles, alongside major travel nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Source: Legit.ng