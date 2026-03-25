A young Nigerian lady who got a high score of 249 in JAMB speaks out after being offered a course by YABATECH

The young lady mentioned that she picked Lagos State University, LASU, as her first choice, but wasn’t offered admission

She shared a screenshot showing the course LASU gave her and also a photo of her JAMB result to back her statement

A Nigerian lady who scored a high mark of 249 in JAMB has spoken out after Lagos State University (LASU) denied her admission, while Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) offered her admission for a course she did not like, despite her UTME score.

The brilliant lady shared a screenshot of the course she was offered by Yaba College of Technology, as well as a photo proving her UTME score.

Lady cries out after scoring 249 in JAMB, gets unwanted course at YABATECH. Photo Source: Tiktok/okikiola0595, JAMB

Source: TikTok

Lady denied admission posts JAMB score

@okikiola0595 explained in a TikTok video that she is currently a student of YABATECH, but the course she was offered is not what she originally wanted.

The caption of her viral post read:

"I wrote JAMB, I passed (249). I chose LASU as my first choice, but unfortunately, I was not given admission. Now I am a student of YABATECH, but not studying the course I wanted because YABATECH is a polytechnic, not a university."

Lady who scored 249 in JAMB speaks out after LASU denies her admission. Photo Source: Tiktok/okikiola0595

Source: TikTok

The screenshot showing the course @okikiola0595 was offered by YABATECH after she was denied admission by LASU despite her JAMB score, caught people's attention online.

Reactions as lady posts JAMB result

Løgic wrote:

"Yabatech will convert to Uni next session.. I’ll do my direct entry to the school instead of going to another school."

Juliana shared:

"Sorry bby. it’s in the process of being a university before u finish ur nd 2."

ABIKE added:

"Nutrition and Dietetics is a very interesting course, dear, you'll get to learn a lot and mind you it's not all about cooking."

BIG ABIR noted:

"Hello, YABATECH may carry the “polytechnic” label, but once you start, you’ll realize it’s quite different from the typical polytechnic. Their syllabus is on par with universities like LASU, and their certificate is strong. When you’re done, you’ll be the one to apply for HND."

Bansideen added:

"Something similar happened to me, too. I picked LASU but didn’t get admission because of my JAMB combination. Then, I went to Yabatech. I studied statistics. I finished HND 2024, finished service last year, working on my conversion to BSC."

KO LA shared:

"Yabatech is not a polytechnic…it’s a school of technology awarding ND and HND degrees."

Toluwani noted:

"The course is a medical course if you do it in a university and do your internship after."

Kylie_stewards said:

"Yabatech is not bad; that poly as its name makes it seem bad."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady, Zainab, who wrote her first JAMB exam at just 15, went viral after sharing her journey. Despite scoring well, she was denied admission by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) because of her age.

Lady denied UNILAG admission bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady called SHORINOLU SARAH went viral after sharing her story.

She got a very high score in JAMB, 273, and also scored 24 out of 30 in the UNILAG Post-UTME exam, but she was still not given admission. She tried changing her course and even applied to other schools, but she was not accepted.

Source: Legit.ng