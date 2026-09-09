University of Ibadan published cut-off marks for 7 undergraduate science programmes in its 2026/2027 admission exercise

It is noteworthy that the cut-off marks cover three categories for each programme: Merit, Catch-Up, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS)

Legit.ng confirmed that Geology recorded the highest cut-off score among the seven listed science programmes at 52.375

The University of Ibadan has published the cut-off marks for seven science programmes under its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission exercise, giving prospective students a clear benchmark ahead of the admissions process.

The figures were released by the institution's Undergraduate Admissions Unit and cover three admission categories for each course: Merit, Catch-Up (Catch), and the Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS) scheme.

University of Ibadan publishes 2026/2027 cut-off marks for 7 science courses. Photo Credit: UI

Source: UGC

Notably, the cut-off scores for all three categories are identical across each of the seven programmes listed.

University of Ibadan 2026/2027 Science cut-off marks

The full breakdown of cut-off marks for the seven Faculty of Science programmes is as follows:

1. Geology — Merit: 52.375, Catch-Up: 52.375, ELDS: 52.375.

2. Industrial Chemistry — Merit: 50.75, Catch-Up: 50.75, ELDS: 50.75.

3. Microbiology — Merit: 50.625, Catch-Up: 50.625, ELDS: 50.625.

4. Physics — Merit: 50.125, Catch-Up: 50.125, ELDS: 50.125.

5. Mathematics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

6. Statistics — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

7. Zoology — Merit: 50.00, Catch-Up: 50.00, ELDS: 50.00.

Geology carries the highest entry threshold among the seven courses at 52.375, while Mathematics, Statistics, and Zoology share the lowest cut-off score at 50.00 across all three admission categories.

The ELDS scheme is a federal government policy designed to give candidates from educationally disadvantaged states a fairer chance at gaining admission into Nigerian universities. The fact that UI has set the same scores for ELDS and Merit candidates across all seven courses reflects the institution's approach to the 2026/2027 cycle.

Candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are targeting any of these programmes at the University of Ibadan will need to meet or exceed the published thresholds to qualify for consideration under any of the three admission pathways.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UI had released the cut-off marks for Nursing, Computer Science and Med Lab.

UI's cut-off marks for 27 Education courses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UI had listed the admission cut-off marks for 27 Education courses.

The marks, published by the university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit, apply to three admission categories: Merit, Catch-Up, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

The figures are identical across all three categories for every course listed.

Source: Legit.ng