New Zealand Immigration published the full list of 45 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for Working Holiday visas in 2026

The visa allows young people aged 18 to 30, or 18 to 35 for select countries, to work and travel in New Zealand for up to 12 months

Applicants must hold citizenship in a country that has a working holiday agreement with New Zealand and meet each country's specific financial and age requirements

New Zealand Immigration has released the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a Working Holiday visa in 2026, covering 45 nations across multiple continents.

According to the New Zealand Immigration website, the visa is open to young people — generally those aged 18 to 30, though citizens of a small number of countries may apply up to the age of 35. Successful applicants can live, work, and study in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

New Zealand opens Working Holiday visas to citizens of 45 countries. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

How New Zealand's Working Holiday visa works

Eligibility is tied to bilateral agreements between New Zealand and specific countries.

Each agreement sets out its own conditions, including the permitted age range, the length of stay, the minimum amount of money an applicant must bring, and any additional criteria specific to that country's arrangement.

New Zealand: Full list of eligible countries

The following 45 countries have working holiday agreements with New Zealand:

1. Argentina.

2. Austria.

3. Belgium.

4. Brazil.

5. Canada.

6. Chile.

7. China.

8. Croatia.

9. Czech Republic.

10. Denmark.

11. Estonia.

12. Finland.

13. France.

14. Germany.

15. Hong Kong.

16. Hungary.

17. Ireland.

18. Israel.

19. Italy.

20. Japan.

21. South Korea.

22. Latvia.

23. Lithuania.

24. Luxembourg.

25. Malaysia.

26. Malta.

27. Mexico.

28. Netherlands.

29. Norway.

30. Peru.

31. Philippines.

32. Poland.

33. Portugal.

34. Singapore.

35. Slovakia.

36. Slovenia.

37. Spain.

38. Sweden.

39. Taiwan.

40. Thailand.

41. Turkey.

42. United Kingdom.

43. Uruguay.

44. United States of America.

45. Vietnam.

Notably, no African country currently has a working holiday agreement with New Zealand, meaning Nigerian and other African citizens are not eligible under this scheme.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the specific visa requirements for their country of citizenship, as the permitted stay, financial requirements, and conditions differ depending on the agreement in place.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed 11 visa categories exempt from its new visa application process.

New Zealand expands post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had expanded its post-study work visa to more foreign graduates.

New Zealand Immigration announced that from Monday, November 16, 2026, graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma under the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) will qualify for the visa, provided they meet a set of specific conditions.

To be eligible, a graduate must have studied full-time in New Zealand for the entire duration of the graduate diploma and must have been enrolled in the qualification from start to finish.

Source: Legit.ng