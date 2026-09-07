Immigration New Zealand has declared that paper applications for selected visitor and transit visas will no longer be accepted from October 1, 2026

The shift to online-only applications is part of INZ's broader move to improve efficiency through its enhanced Immigration Online system

11 visa categories were left out of the change, meaning paper applications will still be accepted for those types for now

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced that starting October 1, 2026, paper applications for a number of visitor and transit visa types will no longer be accepted, as the agency pushes applicants to use its enhanced Immigration Online system.

The announcement, published on the INZ website, said the move is part of a gradual shift that has been underway for several years, during which most visitor and all transit visa applications have already been brought online.

New Zealand excludes 11 visa categories from the new visa application process change. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

The agency said the change is designed to make the process smoother for applicants and to allow INZ to process applications more efficiently.

Applicants who have already submitted paper forms before the October 1 deadline do not need to take any action, as those applications will continue to be processed normally.

New Zealand visa application change: 11 visa categories excluded

Despite the broader shift, INZ confirmed that 11 visa categories are not covered by the new rule and will continue to accept paper applications through existing channels until further notice. The excluded visa types are:

1. Partner of Military Visitor Visa.

2. Child of Military Visitor Visa.

3. Partner of a Student Visitor Visa.

4. Child of a Student Visitor Visa.

5. Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa.

6. Child of a Worker Visitor Visa.

7. Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa.

8. Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa.

9. Trafficked Child Victim Visitor Visa.

10. Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa.

11. Refugee Claimant Visitor Visa.

INZ noted, however, that paper applications for these categories could be phased out at a later date. The agency said it would give notice before making any further changes affecting these visa types.

New Zealand visa application change: What applicants should do

Anyone planning to apply for a visitor or transit visa that is not on the exemption list above must ensure they use the enhanced Immigration Online platform from October 1, 2026.

INZ said the online system makes it easier for applicants to track their applications and receive updates throughout the process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had announced a new visa application process change for selected foreigners.

New Zealand opens post-study work visa to more graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had expanded its post-study work visa to more foreign graduates.

New Zealand Immigration announced that from Monday, November 16, 2026, graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma under the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) will qualify for the visa, provided they meet a set of specific conditions.

To be eligible, a graduate must have studied full-time in New Zealand for the entire duration of the graduate diploma and must have been enrolled in the qualification from start to finish.

Source: Legit.ng