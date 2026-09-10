Odunfa Caucus organised a special prayer for late founder Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, with friends, fans, and family in attendance

Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef delivered a sermon at the event, posing thought-provoking questions to those gathered

Fans took to social media to react to Lateef's moving address at the tribute event as they prayed for the deceased

The Odunfa Caucus held a special prayer session on Thursday, 26 September 2026, to honour the memory of one of its late founders, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

The gathering brought together close friends, family members, and fans of the deceased actor, creating a deeply emotional atmosphere as loved ones paid their respects.

Reactions as Adedimeji Lateef delivers powerful sermon as Odunfa Caucus organises prayer for aate Ogogo. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji/@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Adedimeji Lateef's sermon at the event

Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef took centre stage during the ceremony, delivering a sermon that left many in attendance reflective. Speaking directly to those present, he posed a series of pointed questions about mortality and legacy.

Lateef drew attention to the inevitability of death and challenged those gathered to consider how they were living their lives. He noted that Ogogo's passing had inspired an outpouring of tributes, and used that moment to ask whether others could expect the same.

Adedimeji Lateef attends prayer organised for late colleague, Ogogo. Photo credit@lateefaddimeji

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"There is no way we want to run; we will all run for death. Where you are going, it will meet you there. There is nowhere to run to. Are you getting ready? Ogogo has gone, and people are saying good things about him; will people say such things about you when you go? Will people gather as they are gathering to honour Ogogo when it's your time? How are you preparing? Most of us are movie makers; we run around for our business."

The actor's message resonated strongly with attendees, touching on themes of purpose, preparation, and the kind of impact a person leaves behind.

Here is the Instagram post of the actor speaking at his colleague's prayer ceremony below:

Fans react to Adedimeji Lateef's message

Social media users who came across the video also responded to Lateef's words, with many expressing admiration for the sermon.

@yf_yayatoure03 commented:

"Allahu Akbar"

@maa.yashau wrote:

"Well articulated speech"

Salawa Abeni speaks about late Ogogo

Legit.ng reported that Waka queen Salawa Abeni joined family members, friends, and colleagues of the late Yoruba actor Ogogo to honour his memory at his eight-day Fidau prayer held on Monday, August 4, 2026.

Reflecting on the late actor’s life, the veteran singer disclosed that she met Ogogo only once, on the set of Yetunde Wunmi’s Yoruba film, Odun Mejo.

Despite their brief encounter, Abeni spoke warmly of the actor and used the occasion to offer prayers for his wife, children, and other loved ones he left behind, asking for strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

Source: Legit.ng