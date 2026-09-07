Immigration New Zealand has announced that it will end paper applications for selected visitor and transit visas starting October 1, 2026

The change affects specific visa categories that must now be submitted through the enhanced Immigration Online system

Applicants who already submitted paper forms before the deadline do not need to take any action under the new rule

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced that paper application forms for a selected group of visitor and transit visas will no longer be accepted from October 1, 2026, with all affected applicants required to switch to its enhanced Immigration Online platform.

The announcement, published on September 4, 2026, marks another step in INZ's ongoing effort to move its visa services fully into a digital environment.

New Zealand announces a new visa application process for selected foreigners. Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The agency said that over the past several years, it had gradually shifted visa application and processing functions to the online system, and that today, most visitor visa applications and all transit visa applications can already be completed through the enhanced portal.

New Zealand: What changes from October 2026

From October 1, anyone applying for the visa types specifically identified by INZ must submit their application through the enhanced Immigration Online system. The paper route will be closed off entirely for those categories from that date.

INZ said the move to digital applications is designed to make the process easier for applicants, who will also be able to track their submissions in real time.

The agency added that shifting applications online allows it to run a more efficient and effective processing operation.

Applicants who have already submitted paper forms before the October 1 deadline are not required to do anything. INZ confirmed those applications will continue to be processed under the existing procedure without interruption.

New Zealand visa application process: Who is affected

The changes apply to a specific selection of visitor and transit visa categories. INZ did not indicate any plans to reintroduce paper processing for these visa types once the October cutoff passes.

Full details of the affected visa types and guidance on using the enhanced Immigration Online system are available on the official INZ announcement page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had expanded its post-study work visa to more foreign graduates.

Duration of stay with New Zealand student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had explained how long foreigners can remain in the country on a student visa.

The visa is designed for international students who are covering their tuition costs personally, through family contributions, a loan, or a partial scholarship.

Applicants must hold a valid offer of place from a New Zealand-approved education provider before they can apply.

Source: Legit.ng