A two-storey building collapsed in the Aboru area of Lagos at about 12:56am on Thursday during manual demolition work

LASEMA dispatched its Alpha Eagle Response Team to No. 42, Governors Road after receiving a distress call from the scene

Workers were found trapped under the rubble in the Alimosho Local Government Area as emergency agencies moved in

One person died, and two others were pulled alive from the rubble after a two-storey building collapsed during manual demolition in the Aboru area of Lagos state in the early hours of Thursday, September 8.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident took place at approximately 12:56 am at No. 42, Governors Road, Aboru, in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

A building collapsed in Lagos during manual demolition. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

Preliminary findings by the agency indicated the building gave way while workers were carrying out manual demolition, leaving several of them trapped under the debris.

LASEMA rescue operation

After receiving a distress call, LASEMA deployed its Alpha Eagle Response Team to the scene. On arrival, responders activated the state's Emergency Response Plan and coordinated multiple agencies to manage the rescue operation.

Two adult males were pulled out alive from the rubble and received first aid from personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) before being moved to a nearby health facility for further treatment.

"Sadly, one adult male was recovered dead from beneath the collapsed structure. The agency commiserates with the family of the deceased and prays for the quick recovery of the injured," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The rescue effort was carried out jointly by LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and LASAMBUS. The surrounding area was cordoned off to protect residents and give emergency workers space to operate safely.

Safety warning for developers

Oke-Osanyintolu used the incident to urge residents and property developers to follow building regulations and hire only certified professionals for any demolition or construction work.

"Any suspicious or unsafe building activity should be reported immediately to the Agency through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency numbers," he said.

He added that the Lagos State Government was working to improve emergency response across the state, including plans to decentralise response units to achieve a 10-minute response time.

This is not the first building collapse in Lagos in recent months. In June 2025, at least eight people died and 26 others were rescued after a three-storey building fell on Old Ojo Road in the Alakija area of Satellite Town.

Abuja building collapses

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a building in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, collapsed on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from multiple federal and FCT agencies.

The incident occurred on Abidjan Street, and preliminary findings have since revealed that the structure had been flagged and sealed by authorities before it came down.

Source: Legit.ng