University of Ibadan has published its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission cut-off marks for Computing courses including Computer Science and Software Engineering

Computer Science and Software Engineering posted the highest cut-off scores in the Computing category, with Software Engineering leading at 75.375

Data Science and Information and Communication Technology recorded the lowest thresholds, opening a potential pathway for more students to gain admission

The University of Ibadan has released its official cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 undergraduate admission exercise, with Computing courses drawing particular attention from prospective students across Nigeria.

According to the figures published on the university's official website, Software Engineering posted the highest threshold in the Computing category at 75.375, edging out Computer Science, which came in at 74.125. Both courses recorded identical scores across their first two grading columns, with Computer Science dropping to 60.00 in the third column and Software Engineering to 57.875.

The University of Ibadan releases the cut-off marks for science. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UI cut-off marks for computing courses

The full breakdown for computing courses at the University of Ibadan for the 2026/2027 session is as follows:

Computer Science: 74.125 / 74.125 / 60.00 Software Engineering: 75.375 / 75.375 / 57.875 Data Science: 51.5 / 51.5 / 51.5 Cybersecurity: 55.75 / 55.75 / 55.25 Information and Communication Technology: 51.00 / 51.00 / 51.00

At the lower end of the scale, Information and Communication Technology recorded a uniform threshold of 51.00 across all three columns, making it the most accessible computing course at the institution under the current figures. Data Science followed closely at 51.5, a figure likely to attract strong interest given the growing demand for data professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

What the scores mean for UI aspirants

The University of Ibadan (UI), widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most prestigious institutions, typically sees intense competition for places in its Science and Technology faculties. The release of these cut-off marks gives candidates a clearer picture of where they stand ahead of the admission process.

Prospective students targeting high-demand courses such as Computer Science or Software Engineering will need to ensure their scores comfortably meet or exceed the published thresholds to remain competitive during screening.

Those interested in newer fields such as Data Science and Cybersecurity, both of which have seen rapidly growing enrolment interest in recent years, will find the entry benchmarks comparatively lower, though competition for limited spaces is still expected to be significant.

See the full list of University of Ibadan 2026/2027 cut-off marks on the institution's official website.

UI: Cut-off mark for law, medicine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Ibadan released the 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery. The scores cover merit, catchment areas, and Educationally Less Developed States categories.

Medicine and Surgery recorded the highest cut-off mark at 80.00 for merit and catchment applicants. The university’s admission benchmark comes as a young man who scored 330 in JAMB and 79/100 in the Post-UTME secured a place to study Medicine.

Source: Legit.ng