Amarachi recounts bagging a first-class LLB degree from NAU and was named Best Female Graduating Student of the Class of 2023

She shared photos of herself in her graduation outfit on X, reflecting on the academic journey that led to her achievement

Her post drew widespread attention online as many users celebrated her accomplishment in the comments

Amarachi, a Nigerian law graduate, has gone viral on X after sharing photos from her graduation ceremony and revealing that she finished her degree with a first-class honour from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU).

In the post, she looked back on what she described as a journey that felt like it had passed in the blink of an eye, celebrating not just the degree itself but the recognition that came with it.

Nigerian lady recounts how she bagged first class, emerged best graduating student. Photo credit: @Amarachi Okoroafor/X.

Source: Twitter

Amarachi's First-Class LLB Achievement

Dressed in her graduation outfit, Amarachi shared the photographs alongside a brief but heartfelt caption.

She wrote:

"Feels like yesterday 😊 LL B (First Class, NAU) Best Female Graduating Student Class of '023❤️❤️🎉."

The two distinctions combined made the post stand out. Graduating with a first-class degree in law is an uncommon feat on its own, but being recognised as the best female graduating student in her class at NAU added another layer to the accomplishment that resonated with many who came across it.

Social Media Celebrates the Law Graduate

The post gained traction quickly, with users across X taking a moment to acknowledge what Amarachi had achieved.

Many found the story particularly compelling given the well-known rigour of legal education in Nigeria, where first-class results in LLB programmes remain rare.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, located in Awka, Anambra State, is one of Nigeria's federal universities and runs a recognised Faculty of Law.

Graduating at the top of her class there placed Amarachi among a small group of students who manage to combine academic excellence with institutional recognition.

Her willingness to share the milestone publicly appeared to resonate widely, with the combination of her results and the pride evident in the photos striking a chord with followers and passersby alike on the platform.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng