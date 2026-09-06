New Zealand Immigration has announced an expansion of Post-Study Work Visa eligibility starting Monday, November 16, 2026

The change opens the visa pathway to graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma through full-time study in New Zealand

Applicants must also hold a bachelor's degree from New Zealand or overseas, with no restriction on when the degree was awarded

New Zealand has broadened access to its Post-Study Work Visa, extending eligibility to a category of graduates who were previously excluded from the scheme.

New Zealand Immigration announced that from Monday, November 16, 2026, graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma under the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) will qualify for the visa, provided they meet a set of specific conditions.

New Zealand extends post-study work visa eligibility to more international graduates. Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

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New Zealand: Who qualifies under the new rules

To be eligible, a graduate must have studied full-time in New Zealand for the entire duration of the graduate diploma and must have been enrolled in the qualification from start to finish.

Importantly, New Zealand Immigration has ruled out applications where credit was earned through cross-crediting or recognition of prior learning, meaning every component of the qualification must have been completed within the enrolled programme.

Applicants must also hold a bachelor's degree. Unlike some visa conditions that impose a time limit on prior qualifications,

New Zealand Immigration has placed no restriction on when the bachelor's degree was awarded. The degree may have been completed in New Zealand or in another country.

The combination of these requirements means the pathway is designed specifically for graduates who pursued a structured, full-time graduate diploma in New Zealand on top of an existing undergraduate qualification.

New Zealand: What the change means for foreign graduates

The Post-Study Work Visa allows international graduates to remain in New Zealand and gain work experience after completing their studies. Expanding its eligibility to graduate diploma holders at Level 7 creates a new route for skilled graduates, particularly those who returned to study a focused one-year programme after already earning a degree abroad.

The update is significant for the many international students from Nigeria and other African countries who choose New Zealand as a study destination and are looking for legal pathways to work in the country after graduation.

Level 7 graduate diplomas are commonly used by professionals seeking to upskill or redirect their careers, making this change relevant to a broad pool of prospective applicants.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had shared 12 conditions foreigners must meet to get its special student visa that comes with a five-year stay.

Duration for New Zealand student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had shared how long foreigners can stay in the country on a student visa.

The visa is designed for international students who are covering their tuition costs personally, through family contributions, a loan, or a partial scholarship.

Applicants must hold a valid offer of place from a New Zealand-approved education provider before they can apply.

Source: Legit.ng