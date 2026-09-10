Air Peace Lists Reasons Recent for Flight Delays, Cancellations
- Air Peace COO Oluwatoyin Olajide listed multiple factors behind recent flight delays and cancellations across operations
- A false fire alarm, a bird strike, adverse weather and technical faults all grounded aircraft in the period under review
- Air Peace apologised to affected passengers and promised steps to improve communication and stabilise operations
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Air Peace has broken its silence on a string of flight delays and cancellations, attributing the disruptions to a series of operational setbacks that hit the airline within a short period.
Chief Operating Officer Oluwatoyin Olajide said the problems stemmed from several unrelated incidents occurring in close succession.
A false fire alarm forced the airline to ground one aircraft, while a bird strike put another out of service for several days. Adverse weather led to diversions and knock-on delays, and separate technical faults required mandatory checks before affected planes could return to service.
The airline also pointed to delays in securing aviation fuel at some locations as an additional factor, Punch reports
Air Peace on Passenger Safety
Olajide made clear that the airline would not rush aircraft back into service to meet schedules, regardless of the pressure to reduce disruptions.
She said:
"Air Peace will never compromise safety in an attempt to keep to a schedule. In Air Peace, safety remains our highest priority."
She explained that no aircraft would be cleared to fly until the airline's technical teams and the relevant safety procedures had confirmed it was airworthy.
Where weather, technical faults, bird strikes or any other safety-related factor required a plane to stay grounded, those considerations would always come first.
Airline Promises Improved Service
Beyond the immediate causes, Olajide said Air Peace was taking steps to prevent similar disruptions from having the same impact on passengers going forward.
The airline plans to strengthen its contingency measures and improve how it communicates with passengers when problems arise.
She said:
"Air Peace remains committed to providing safe, dependable and increasingly seamless air travel, and to earning the trust and confidence of the flying public."
The airline apologised to all passengers whose journeys were disrupted, who were left waiting, or who had to rearrange plans as a result of the cancellations and delays.
It thanked passengers for their patience and said improving the reliability and overall quality of its service remained a priority.
Air peace gets approval for Brazil flights
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace, has secured a major international breakthrough after receiving approval to operate scheduled flights to Brazil, paving the way for direct air connectivity between Nigeria and the South American giant for the first time by a Nigerian carrier.
The development marks another milestone in the airline's aggressive expansion strategy, with plans already underway to launch additional routes to Canada, the United States, China and Saudi Arabia.
Air Peace described the approval as a significant step in its transformation from a regional airline into a globally recognised carrier.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.