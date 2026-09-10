Sri Lanka Offers Free Tourist ETA to Citizens of 40 Countries, Mentions Stay Duration
- Sri Lanka announced that nationals from 40 countries can obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation at no cost
- The free ETA policy took effect on 25 May 2026, granting eligible visitors a 30-day stay in the country
- The full list of 40 qualifying countries spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas
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Sri Lanka has opened its doors wider to international tourists, announcing that citizens of 40 countries can now obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) completely free of charge.
The policy, which came into force on 25 May 2026, allows qualifying nationals to stay in Sri Lanka for up to 30 days without paying any visa fees.
Countries eligible for Sri Lanka's ETA
According to the official announcement, the 40 countries whose nationals qualify for the complimentary tourist ETA are:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Bahrain
4. Belarus
5. Belgium
6. Canada
7. China
8. Czech Republic
9. Denmark
10. Finland
11. France
12. Germany
13. India
14. Indonesia
15. Iran
16. Israel
17. Italy
18. Japan
19. Kazakhstan
20. Kuwait
21. Malaysia
22. Nepal
23. Netherlands
24. New Zealand
25. Norway
26. Oman
27. Pakistan
28. Poland
29. Qatar
30. Russia
31. Saudi Arabia
32. South Korea
33. Spain
34. Sweden
35. Switzerland
36. Thailand
37. Turkey
38. UAE
39. United Kingdom
40. United States of America
ETA: What travellers need to know
The qualifying nations span six continents and include major tourism-generating markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and North America. Among African nations, none appear on the list, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa will need to explore standard visa channels before planning a trip to Sri Lanka.
The free ETA covers a single tourist visit of up to 30 days. Eligible travellers should note that the ETA is specifically categorised as a tourist visa, and the official guidance confirms the arrangement applies to nationals of the listed countries with effect from 25 May 2026.
NZeTA: New Zealand names African nations eligible
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a traditional visa but must obtain an NZeTA before departure.
Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries included on the visa waiver list.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng