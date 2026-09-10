Sri Lanka announced that nationals from 40 countries can obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation at no cost

The free ETA policy took effect on 25 May 2026, granting eligible visitors a 30-day stay in the country

The full list of 40 qualifying countries spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas

Sri Lanka has opened its doors wider to international tourists, announcing that citizens of 40 countries can now obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) completely free of charge.

The policy, which came into force on 25 May 2026, allows qualifying nationals to stay in Sri Lanka for up to 30 days without paying any visa fees.

Sri Lanka reveals 40 countries eligible for free tourist ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ISHARA S. KODIKARA/George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Sri Lanka's ETA

According to the official announcement, the 40 countries whose nationals qualify for the complimentary tourist ETA are:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Bahrain

4. Belarus

5. Belgium

6. Canada

7. China

8. Czech Republic

9. Denmark

10. Finland

11. France

12. Germany

13. India

14. Indonesia

15. Iran

16. Israel

17. Italy

18. Japan

19. Kazakhstan

20. Kuwait

21. Malaysia

22. Nepal

23. Netherlands

24. New Zealand

25. Norway

26. Oman

27. Pakistan

28. Poland

29. Qatar

30. Russia

31. Saudi Arabia

32. South Korea

33. Spain

34. Sweden

35. Switzerland

36. Thailand

37. Turkey

38. UAE

39. United Kingdom

40. United States of America

ETA: What travellers need to know

The qualifying nations span six continents and include major tourism-generating markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and North America. Among African nations, none appear on the list, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa will need to explore standard visa channels before planning a trip to Sri Lanka.

The free ETA covers a single tourist visit of up to 30 days. Eligible travellers should note that the ETA is specifically categorised as a tourist visa, and the official guidance confirms the arrangement applies to nationals of the listed countries with effect from 25 May 2026.

NZeTA: New Zealand names African nations eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand published an official list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a traditional visa but must obtain an NZeTA before departure.

Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries included on the visa waiver list.

Source: Legit.ng