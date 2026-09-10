University of Ibadan has published its cut-off points for the 2026/2027 undergraduate admissions exercise, covering several Science Faculty programmes

Chemistry, Geology, and Biology each received cut-off scores that prospective students must meet to be considered for admission

The cut-off marks apply across Merit, Catch, and ELDS admission categories for all listed Science programmes

The University of Ibadan has released its cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 undergraduate admissions exercise, giving prospective students in the Science Faculty a clearer picture of the scores they need to secure a place at Nigeria's premier university.

The figures cover several programmes within the Faculty of Science and apply uniformly across three admission categories: Merit, Catch, and ELDS.

The University of Ibadan posts its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan science 2026/2027 cut-off marks

Among the programmes listed, Geology carries the highest cut-off point at 52.375 across all three admission categories. Industrial Chemistry follows at 50.75, while Geology is set at 52.375 and Biology at 50.625. Botany has the lowest threshold among the listed Science programmes at 50.00.

A separate section of the admissions table also shows additional figures, with Chemistry appearing at 50.625 alongside Anthropology, Archaeology, Botany, and Geography, all of which are listed at 50.00.

The fact that all three admission categories — Merit, Catch, and ELDS — carry identical cut-off scores for each programme means applicants across different entry routes face the same minimum academic benchmark.

What UI cut-off marks mean for applicants

The University of Ibadan, commonly known as UI, is widely regarded as one of the most competitive universities in Nigeria. Its annual admissions exercise draws thousands of applicants, many of whom sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with UI as their first choice institution.

The release of these cut-off marks allows candidates to assess their chances of admission ahead of the formal screening process. Applicants whose scores fall below the stated cut-off for their chosen programme would generally not be considered under normal admissions procedures.

Prospective students are advised to consult the official University of Ibadan admissions page for the complete list of cut-off marks covering all faculties and programmes in the 2026/2027 exercise.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that UI published its admission cut-off scores for Technology engineering programmes like petroleum engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, etc.

UI cut-off mark for law, pharmacy, medicine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Ibadan released its 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery. The scores cover merit, catchment areas, and Educationally Less Developed States categories.

We shared the story of a young man who worked at a filling station while preparing for JAMB and eventually secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery at UI. After sitting for the exam three times, he scored 330 in his final attempt and followed it with 79/100 in the university’s Post-UTME.

Source: Legit.ng