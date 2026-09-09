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University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Cut-Off Marks For History, Linguistics and Cybersecurity
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University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Cut-Off Marks For History, Linguistics and Cybersecurity

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The University of Ibadan released admission cut-off marks for three courses: History, Linguistics and Cybersecurity
  • Applicants must meet the cut-off mark requirements under Merit, Catchment Areas or ELDS categories to qualify
  • Cybersecurity recorded the highest cut-off mark at 55.75 for both Merit and Catchment Areas applicants

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The University of Ibadan has published the minimum scores required for admission into its History, Linguistics and Cybersecurity programmes, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what they need to secure a place.

The figures cover three categories: Merit, Catchment Areas and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), with slight variations across each course.

University of Ibadan announces 2026/2027 cut-off marks
UI reveals 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, University of Ibadan
Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan publishes cut-off marks

History carries the lowest entry threshold of the three courses. Applicants under the Merit, Catchment Areas and ELDS categories are all required to score a minimum of 50.00.

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Linguistics sets a slightly higher bar. Merit and Catchment Areas applicants must attain 53.375, while those applying under the ELDS category need a minimum of 52.75.

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University of Ibadan cut-off marks

Cybersecurity holds the highest cut-off among the three programmes. Merit and Catchment Areas applicants must score at least 55.75, while ELDS applicants are required to meet a minimum of 55.25.

Below is a full breakdown of the cut-off marks:

University of Ibadan cut-off mark: History

- Merit: 50.00

- Catchment Areas: 50.00

- ELDS: 50.00

University of Ibadan cut-off mark: Linguistics

- Merit: 53.375

- Catchment Areas: 53.375

- ELDS: 52.75

University of Ibadan cut-off mark: Cybersecurity

- Merit: 55.75

- Catchment Areas: 55.75

- ELDS: 55.25

Candidates are advised to confirm which category applies to their profile before proceeding with their application, as meeting the correct threshold for the right category is essential to qualify for consideration.

University of Ibadan releases admission cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan released the 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

The cut-off marks cover three admission categories: Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS), with Medicine and Surgery recording the highest cut-off mark among the three courses.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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University Of IbadanUNILAG - University of Lagos
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