A Nigerian nurse identified as NwankuduJessica on X disclosed that her salary has remained at N270,000 for two years as a level 9 federal worker

The nurse admitted feeling ashamed to reveal her pay, noting that people's assumptions about government workers' earnings are far higher than reality.

Lady reveals amount she's paid as level 9 federal nurse. Photo credit: @Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Her post sparked widespread conversation about the gap between public perception and the actual take-home pay of Nigerian civil servants

A Nigerian nurse has gone viral after opening up about her government salary, admitting she feels embarrassed whenever the subject comes up.

The woman, who goes by [@NwankuduJessica NwankuduJessica on X, shared that she has been earning N270,000 monthly since she began working as a federal nurse two years ago, with no increase in sight.

Despite working at level 9 in the federal civil service, a grade many Nigerians associate with a comfortable income, she says the figure has remained frozen.

The Gap Between Perception and Reality

What made her post resonate widely was not just the salary figure itself, but the contrast between what she earns and what people assume she earns.

She wrote that colleagues, friends, or members of the public who learn she works for the federal government often picture a far more generous pay packet.

"It will shock you that my salary is still stuck at 270k as a level 9 federal worker since two yrs I started work as a nurse. Shame dey catch me sef to say what my salary is. If you see how much people imagine my salary is ehe you will be marveled, this govt work is nothing," she said.

Nurse Laments Over Salary

Her frustration reflects a reality many Nigerian public sector workers quietly live with.

The assumption that government employment guarantees financial security persists despite stagnant wages, rising living costs, and the ongoing pressure of Nigeria's economic conditions.

Her post struck a chord with many Nigerians who work in public institutions and have long felt that their contributions go undervalued, particularly in the healthcare sector, which has seen a significant wave of professionals leaving the country in recent years as part of the broader japa movement.

See the post below:

Nurse breaks down over poor pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse went viral after criticising low salaries despite the high cost of studying nursing.

She alleged that graduates paid up to ₦2.5 million per session but were offered salaries as low as ₦50,000.

Source: Legit.ng