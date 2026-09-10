UK Visas & Immigration has issued an official reminder to all student visa holders about steps they must complete before boarding a flight to Britain

The UKVI account allows students to access their eVisa and verify that all personal details are correct before departure

The official warning also stated that students must not travel until they have received their visa decision and can access their eVisa

UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has issued an official reminder to everyone holding a UK student visa, outlining three steps they must complete before travelling to Britain.

The government agency posted the advisory on its verified X account, @UKVIgovuk, on September 2, 2026, directing student visa holders to take specific actions in advance of their journey to avoid complications at the border.

UK posts 3 things foreigners should do before their trip. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Things UK student visa holders must do

According to the federal government post, the three required steps are:

Creating a UKVI account, Accessing the eVisa through that account, and Carefully checking that all personal details on the eVisa are correct.

The eVisa is the digital record that has replaced physical vignette stickers and Biometric Residence Permits for most visa categories in the United Kingdom. Student visa holders are required to have access to their eVisa before they travel, as it serves as proof of their permission to enter the country.

If a student notices an error on their eVisa, UKVI directed them to report the issue through the official government portal at gov.uk/evisa before departure, rather than attempting to resolve it on arrival.

The government said:

"Do not travel to the UK until you've received your Student visa decision and have access to your eVisa."

See the original UKVI post with the full advisory:

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the UK government updated its English language requirements for Skilled Worker visa applicants, setting out new proficiency levels.

UK: Jobs barred from student visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom (UK) announced the four types of jobs foreigners on student visas are not allowed to take up. The restrictions cover self-employment, professional sports, entertainment work and permanent full-time vacancies.

Students hoping to earn money while studying must also meet the UK’s financial requirements, which differ for those living in London and elsewhere. The government does not accept funds such as overdrafts, cryptocurrency or stocks when assessing visa applications.

Source: Legit.ng