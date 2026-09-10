Federal intervention programmes offer loans, grants, training and equity-free funding to Nigerian students, entrepreneurs, farmers and small businesses

Key schemes include NELFUND, BOI women’s loans, RAPID, NYIF, YEIDEP, SMEDAN grants and the Student Venture Capital Grant

Applicants should verify eligibility, application windows and official requirements directly through relevant government agencies before submitting personal information

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Access to affordable finance remains one of the biggest challenges facing Nigerian students, entrepreneurs, farmers and small business owners.

To bridge the gap, the Federal Government and its agencies operate several intervention funds, loans, grants and financing programmes targeted at different groups.

How to apply for these 10 FG-backed funding schemes in 2026 Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Some schemes provide direct grants, while others offer affordable loans, equity-free funding, training or business advisory support.

However, Nigerians should note that an ongoing programme does not always mean applications are open every day.

Financial expert Osas Igho identified these funding grants, asking Nigerian entrepreneurs to leverage them to scale their businesses.

"There are actually several grants and opportunities Nigerians can leverage to scale their businesses rather than seeking bank loans," he told Legit.ng on a call.

Some programmes operate in cohorts or periodic application windows, so applicants should rely on official government platforms for current application status.

1. NELFUND student loan

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, is one of the Federal Government's major interventions in education.

The programme provides financial support to eligible Nigerian students in tertiary institutions, helping them meet approved educational costs and reducing the immediate financial burden on students and their families.

NELFUND was established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024.

2. Guaranteed loans for women

The Bank of Industry's Guaranteed Loans for Women programme is designed to provide affordable financing to women-owned businesses.

BOI currently lists the programme as an ongoing intervention with a ₦10 billion fund.

Besides financing, beneficiaries can receive mentorship and capacity-building support, allowing women entrepreneurs to strengthen and expand their businesses.

3. BOI RAPID programme

The Rural Area Programme on Investment for Development, known as RAPID, targets nano, micro and small businesses operating in rural and economically disadvantaged communities.

The programme combines financial support with business advisory services.

For small businesses outside major commercial centres, the intervention could provide much-needed capital to expand operations and improve their contribution to local employment.

4. BOI/NCDMB intervention funds

Businesses operating within Nigeria's oil and gas value chain can also benefit from intervention programmes implemented through the Bank of Industry in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

The funds are designed to strengthen local content and increase Nigerian participation in the oil and gas industry.

5. BOI-NYSC entrepreneurship programme

NYSC corps members have access to a dedicated entrepreneurship intervention operated by BOI.

The programme has a ₦2 billion fund and focuses on helping corps members establish sustainable nano and micro businesses through affordable financing and capacity building.

It offers young Nigerians an opportunity to move from ideas to income-generating enterprises.

6. SMEDAN Conditional Grant Scheme

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, operates intervention programmes aimed at nano and micro businesses.

Its Conditional Grant Scheme is particularly relevant to very small businesses requiring modest capital to strengthen their operations, purchase business inputs and create or sustain employment.

7. Nigeria Youth Investment Fund

The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, NYIF, was created to address financing gaps confronting young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The initiative supports youth-owned businesses and business ideas through financing and entrepreneurship development, making it particularly relevant to young people seeking capital to establish or expand businesses.

8. YEIDEP

The Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme, YEIDEP, is another youth-focused federal intervention.

The programme combines funding with training and mentorship, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship and agriculture.

For participating young Nigerians, the combination of capital and skills development can provide a pathway towards self-employment and business growth.

9. Federal agricultural intervention programmes

Agriculture remains another major area of federal intervention.

Various government-backed initiatives provide financing, grants, inputs and other forms of support to farmers, cooperatives and agribusinesses.

The support can help beneficiaries improve production, acquire inputs and equipment, expand their farms and develop commercially viable agricultural businesses.

Applicants should verify the latest application window through the relevant government agency before submitting personal information.

10. Student Venture Capital Grant

The Student Venture Capital Grant, S-VCG, targets Nigerian students building innovative businesses.

The programme provides equity-free funding to promising student ventures, helping young entrepreneurs develop products, expand operations and potentially create jobs.

The initiative is particularly significant because it focuses on students who are already developing businesses rather than limiting support to conventional education expenses.

Government funding offers opportunities

For Nigerians struggling to access commercial loans, federal intervention programmes can provide an alternative route to funding.

Students, women entrepreneurs, young people, NYSC members, rural businesses, farmers and oil and gas companies all have programmes targeted at their needs.

FG's YEIDEP scheme offers N500,000 funding for Nigerian youths Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The most important step is to verify eligibility, application status and official requirements directly through the relevant government agency before applying, as funding windows and programme conditions can change.

BOI's central iProgrammes platform currently provides information on several active intervention funds and their application channel, according to iProgrammes.

FG opens application for N50m student grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened applications for the second round of its Student Venture Capital Grant, which will distribute up to ₦50 million each to 50 student entrepreneurs running science and technology-based businesses across Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of the Special Programme Operations and Implementation Unit at the Federal Ministry of Education, Adebayo Onigbanjo, announced the opening at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, September 4.

Source: Legit.ng