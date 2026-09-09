University of Ibadan published its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission cut-off marks for three science programmes, which are Microbiology, Physiology and Human Nutrition and Dietetics

The cut-off marks differ across Merit, Catchment, and Educationally Less Developed States categories for each course

Human Nutrition and Dietetics course recorded the highest merit cut-off mark among the three listed programmes

The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the official cut-off marks for its 2026/2027 undergraduate admission exercise, covering three programmes in its science faculty.

The figures were published by the university's Undergraduate Admissions Unit and show different score thresholds across three admission categories: Merit, Catchment, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

University of Ibadan publishes the 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Microbiology, Physiology, Nutrition and Dietetics. Photo Credit: UI

Source: UGC

UI 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Microbiology, Physiology and Nutrition

For Microbiology, candidates in all three categories — Merit, Catchment, and ELDS — are required to score a minimum of 50.625, making it uniform across the board.

Physiology has a Merit and Catchment cut-off of 55.375, while candidates admitted through the ELDS category need a minimum score of 52.00.

Human Nutrition and Dietetics carries the highest Merit and Catchment threshold among the three programmes at 58.125, with ELDS candidates required to meet a lower benchmark of 53.00.

The ELDS category is designed to support applicants from states considered educationally disadvantaged, allowing them to gain admission at a lower cut-off than those competing on the general merit or catchment basis. Catchment refers to candidates from states within the geographical zone of the university.

Prospective students are advised to cross-check their JAMB scores against the published thresholds and confirm which category applies to them before proceeding with any post-UTME or admissions processes.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had released the 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Nursing, Med Lab and Computer Science.

UI cut-off marks for Theatre Arts, Dentistry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UI had published its cut-off marks for Theatre Arts, Dentistry and Biochemistry.

The cut-off marks cover three categories of candidates — Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).

Dentistry carries the highest threshold among the three courses. Merit and Catchment Areas candidates face the same benchmark, while ELDS candidates are given a reduced mark.

Source: Legit.ng