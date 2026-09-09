Dubai officially launched its Click and Travel service on September 7, 2026, bringing passport control directly to passengers via handheld devices

The mobile service uses facial recognition and electronic passport reading to complete each transaction in about 12 to 15 seconds

Over 31,000 passengers were processed during the trial period, which began at Terminal 3 in October 2025 before expanding to all Dubai airport terminals

Dubai's airports have introduced a mobile passport-control service that allows officers to process travellers using handheld devices, removing the need for passengers to stop at a fixed counter during arrival or departure procedures.

The Click and Travel service, officially launched on September 7, 2026, uses a combination of biometric technology, facial recognition, electronic passport reading, and automated checks connected to official databases through a secure network. Each transaction takes between 12 and 15 seconds to complete.

Dubai Airports Launch New Mobile Passport Control Service in 2026 that Uses Facial Recognition. Photo credit: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

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Saeed Ahmed Saeed, Deputy Assistant Director of Air Ports Services at Dubai Airports, described the service as a fundamental shift in how passport control operates at the airport.

"Today, you are moving from a fixed passport platform to a mobile passport platform that goes to the passenger to complete their travel procedures," he said.

He added that the technology reduces the dependency on fixed infrastructure: "Today, you do not need a fixed counter in every situation. The mobile device can replace it."

Who can use the service

According to Khaleej Times, Click and Travel is available to UAE nationals, residents, GCC nationals, and visitors, covering both arrivals and departures. The service also extends to children and People of Determination who may need extra support, with officers able to bring the mobile device directly to those passengers rather than requiring them to approach a counter.

Once passport procedures are done, departing passengers move on to security screening while arriving travellers proceed to customs.

From trial to full launch

The service went through two trial phases before its official launch. The first began in October 2025 at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3, with an initial focus on families. A second phase followed in May 2026, expanding the trial to all Dubai airport terminals and a broader range of traveller categories.

By the end of the trial period, the service had processed 31,373 passengers. Saeed said the results showed strong performance in both processing speed and operational efficiency.

The initiative was developed with the involvement of Dubai Airports, Emirates, and other partners connected to passenger processing. It forms part of Dubai's broader push to modernise government services and redesign procedures in line with international standards, with the goal of making air travel faster and more efficient for passengers passing through the emirate's airports.

Source: Legit.ng