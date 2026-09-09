The University of Ibadan releases the 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for all departments in the College of Medicine, guiding applicants on entry requirements

Medicine and Surgery holds the highest cut-off mark at 80.00, showing its competitive nature

Prospective students prepare and aim to meet these cut-off marks to secure admission into their chosen programmes

The University of Ibadan has officially released the admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session across all ten departments in its prestigious College of Medicine.

These marks serve as the benchmark for entry into each programme, guiding prospective students on their chances of securing admission.

University of Ibadan Announces 2026/2027 Admission Cut-Off Marks for College of Medicine Departments

Source: UGC

Cut-off marks for College of Medicine Departments

Here is the full breakdown of the University of Ibadan 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks for each department in the College of Medicine:

Biochemistry – First List: 51.25 Dentistry – First List: 72.875 Environmental Health Science – First List: 52.00 Human Nutrition and Dietetics – First List: 58.125 Medical Laboratory Science – First List: 68.00 Medicine and Surgery – First List: 80.00 Nursing Science – First List: 74.5 Physiology – First List: 55.375 Pharmacology – First List: 57.875 Physiotherapy – First List: 68.5

Key Highlights

Medicine and Surgery remains the most competitive course with the highest cut-off mark of 80.00.

Nursing Science follows closely with 74.5, reflecting the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Dentistry and Medical Laboratory Science also recorded high cut-off marks, showing strong interest in these fields.

Courses like Biochemistry and Environmental Health Science have relatively lower cut-off marks, offering more accessible entry points for applicants.

What This Means for Applicants

The cut-off marks are a clear signal to candidates about the level of competition in each department. Students aiming for highly competitive courses such as Medicine, Nursing, and Dentistry will need to ensure their scores are well above average to secure admission.

The University of Ibadan continues to uphold its reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions, setting standards that reflect both academic excellence and the demand for healthcare professionals.

Source: Legit.ng