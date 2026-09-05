Canada's immigration authority has clarified the exact duration foreign students are allowed to remain in the country on a study permit

The rules differ depending on whether a student finishes their programme early, on time, or after their permit expires

International students who fail to act before their permit lapses risk being forced to stop studying and leave Canada

Canada's immigration authority, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has published detailed guidance on how long international students may remain in the country while holding a study permit, and what steps they must take when their studies come to an end.

According to the IRCC, a study permit is typically valid for the full duration of a student's programme plus an additional 90 days.

Canada shares how long foreign students can remain with a study permit. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

That 90-day window is intended to give students enough time to either make arrangements to leave Canada or apply to extend their stay.

When your Canadian permit expires before you finish

Students whose study permits are set to expire before they complete their courses must apply for an extension before the permit runs out.

Those who fail to do this will be required to stop studying immediately and leave the country. IRCC made clear that there is no automatic grace period in this situation.

When you finish before your Canadian permit expires

For students who complete their studies ahead of schedule, the rules work differently. The study permit does not remain valid until the date printed on the document. Instead, it becomes invalid 90 days after the student officially finishes their programme, regardless of what the permit itself says.

The date of completion is determined by when the school first formally notifies the student, whether through a completion letter, an official transcript, or by issuing a degree or diploma.

Students must be able to provide proof of that notification date. Where no such proof exists, IRCC will use the earliest issue date shown on any official document received from the institution, and may contact the school directly to verify it.

IRCC also noted that students taking prerequisite courses face separate conditions, which are addressed in the broader guidance on the official Canada study permit page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had named 15 categories of people who can get an open work permit without a job offer.

Foreigners eligible for Canadian work permit at border

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed 11 categories of foreigners eligible to get work permits at the border.

According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), while applying for a work permit before travel is the recommended route, eligible individuals and their accompanying family members may apply upon arrival at the border.

To qualify, applicants must be from a visa-exempt country or territory, or otherwise qualify as visa-exempt travellers, such as lawful permanent residents of the United States.

Source: Legit.ng