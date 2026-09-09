WhatsApp Update: List of iPhone, Android Phones That Will Stop Working
- WhatsApp dropped support for Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026, cutting off users of several older Samsung phones
- The affected Android phones include the Google Nexus 4, Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One M7, LG G2
- WhatsApp will also raise its minimum iPhone requirement to iOS 15.5 from November 30, 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
WhatsApp officially cut off support for smartphones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026, meaning users whose devices cannot be upgraded to Android 6 or higher can no longer use the messaging app.
The move is part of WhatsApp's ongoing policy of ending support for outdated operating systems that can no longer reliably handle the platform's newer features and security updates.
Android 5.0 and 5.1 are more than a decade old and no longer receive regular software or security patches.
Android Phones Affected by the Change
Because Android devices come from many different manufacturers, WhatsApp has not published a single official model-by-model list. However, the following 31 devices are known to have stopped at Android 5.0 or 5.1 and are therefore no longer supported:
- Google Nexus 4
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S3
- Samsung Galaxy Alpha
- Samsung Galaxy S1
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover
- Motorola Moto G (1st Generation)
- Motorola Backflip
- HTC One M7
- HTC One X+
- HTC Desire 628
- LG G2
- Sony Xperia Z
- Sony Xperia Z1
- Sony Ericsson Xperia Play
- Xiaomi Mi 1
- Redmi 1S
- Redmi 2 Prime
- Huawei Honor U8860
- Huawei Honour 2
- Huawei Honor 3X
- Honor Bee
- Huawei U8100
- Oppo Find 5
- Vivo X3
- ZTE Racer II
- ZTE Blade III
- ZTE Grand S
- QMobile Noir Z6
- Goophone X
- Google Nexus One
The Google Nexus 4 and first-generation Moto G both stopped at Android 5.1, while the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One M7 stopped at Android 5.0.
How to check your phone's operating system
- On an iPhone:
- Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’
- On an Android phone:
- Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.
Older iPhones Also Face a Separate Deadline
The situation for iPhone users is different.
WhatsApp currently supports iPhones running iOS 15.1 and above, but from November 30, 2026, the minimum requirement will rise to iOS 15.5.
iPhone users can check their iOS version by going to Settings, then General, then About.
Some of the phones expected to be affected include:
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 5c
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 4s
- iPhone 4
- iPhone 3GS
- iPhone 3G
- iPhone 1st generation
WhatsApp rolls out stronger security features for users
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp has rolled out a batch of new security features, giving its more than 3 billion users stronger tools to protect their accounts from unauthorised access and scam attempts.
The most notable changes include support for multiple passkeys and an upgrade to the platform's two-step verification system.
Previously, users could link only one passkey to their WhatsApp account for biometric logins using fingerprint, Face ID, or a screen lock code.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.