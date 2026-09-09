WhatsApp dropped support for Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026, cutting off users of several older Samsung phones

The affected Android phones include the Google Nexus 4, Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One M7, LG G2

WhatsApp will also raise its minimum iPhone requirement to iOS 15.5 from November 30, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

WhatsApp officially cut off support for smartphones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 on September 8, 2026, meaning users whose devices cannot be upgraded to Android 6 or higher can no longer use the messaging app.

The move is part of WhatsApp's ongoing policy of ending support for outdated operating systems that can no longer reliably handle the platform's newer features and security updates.

WhatsApp users with Android 5.0 and 5.1 phones must upgrade to Android 6 or newer Photo: Pexlels

Source: UGC

Android 5.0 and 5.1 are more than a decade old and no longer receive regular software or security patches.

Android Phones Affected by the Change

Because Android devices come from many different manufacturers, WhatsApp has not published a single official model-by-model list. However, the following 31 devices are known to have stopped at Android 5.0 or 5.1 and are therefore no longer supported:

Google Nexus 4

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung Galaxy S1

Samsung Galaxy Xcover

Motorola Moto G (1st Generation)

Motorola Backflip

HTC One M7

HTC One X+

HTC Desire 628

LG G2

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia Z1

Sony Ericsson Xperia Play

Xiaomi Mi 1

Redmi 1S

Redmi 2 Prime

Huawei Honor U8860

Huawei Honour 2

Huawei Honor 3X

Honor Bee

Huawei U8100

Oppo Find 5

Vivo X3

ZTE Racer II

ZTE Blade III

ZTE Grand S

QMobile Noir Z6

Goophone X

Google Nexus One

The Google Nexus 4 and first-generation Moto G both stopped at Android 5.1, while the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One M7 stopped at Android 5.0.

How to check your phone's operating system

On an iPhone:

Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’

On an Android phone:

Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.

Samsung Galaxy S3, LG G2 and Sony Xperia Z are among older device Photo: Cheng Xin

Source: Getty Images

Older iPhones Also Face a Separate Deadline

The situation for iPhone users is different.

WhatsApp currently supports iPhones running iOS 15.1 and above, but from November 30, 2026, the minimum requirement will rise to iOS 15.5.

iPhone users can check their iOS version by going to Settings, then General, then About.

Some of the phones expected to be affected include:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5

iPhone 4s

iPhone 4

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3G

iPhone 1st generation

WhatsApp rolls out stronger security features for users

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp has rolled out a batch of new security features, giving its more than 3 billion users stronger tools to protect their accounts from unauthorised access and scam attempts.

The most notable changes include support for multiple passkeys and an upgrade to the platform's two-step verification system.

Previously, users could link only one passkey to their WhatsApp account for biometric logins using fingerprint, Face ID, or a screen lock code.

Source: Legit.ng