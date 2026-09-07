Denmark's Immigration Service has announced a major shift in how it handles departure deadlines for nationals from Iran and Lebanon

The Danish Immigration Appeals Board's Coordination Committee reached a key decision on August 27, 2026, that triggered the policy change

People who had previously received deadline extensions for departures to Iran or Lebanon are also affected by the new rule

Denmark has stopped granting extensions to departure deadlines for nationals who are required to leave the country to Iran or Lebanon, the Danish government announced on September 4, 2026.

The Danish Immigration Service and the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) said the change applies broadly, meaning individuals in this category will generally not be able to delay their exit from Denmark beyond the deadline written in their original decision letter.

Denmark changes the departure rule for citizens of two countries. Photo Credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: What prompted the change

The policy shift follows a decision made by the Coordination Committee of the Immigration Appeals Board on August 27, 2026.

The committee concluded that the general situation in either Iran or Lebanon no longer provides sufficient grounds to justify routinely pushing back departure deadlines for nationals from those countries.

According to the Danish government's official announcement, individuals who had previously received a postponement of their departure deadline to either country will also no longer be eligible for further extensions under the general arrangement.

Denmark: What this means for affected individuals

Nationals from Iran and Lebanon who are subject to a departure order are advised to check the specific deadline contained in their individual decision documents, as that date will now be enforced without a general extension.

The government noted that the processing of asylum cases involving Iranian nationals remains suspended. This means asylum seekers from Iran are still caught in a separate process, though their departure deadlines will now also fall under the stricter enforcement framework.

The announcement signals a firmer stance by Danish authorities on enforcing exit orders for the two nationalities, ending what had been a practice of routinely accommodating delays based on conditions in the origin countries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had changed its residence rules for men from a particular country from age 23 to 59.

Denmark's stay period for students with residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had explained how long foreign students can stay in the country on a student residence permit.

According to guidance published by the Danish Immigration Service, international students are permitted to stay in Denmark for the standard duration of their enrolled educational programme, provided they remain actively engaged in their studies.

If a student does not complete their programme within the standard timeframe, they must apply to extend their residence permit.

Source: Legit.ng