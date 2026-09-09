The UK government published official restrictions on the types of work that foreign nationals on student visas are permitted to take on

Student visa holders are barred from four categories of work, including roles in sports and entertainment

One of the restrictions targets permanent full-time vacancies, though certain exceptions exist under specific conditions

The United Kingdom has outlined four categories of employment that foreigners holding student visas are strictly prohibited from taking up while studying in the country.

The restrictions form part of the UK's immigration rules governing student visa holders and set clear boundaries around the kinds of work these individuals may lawfully carry out during their stay.

UK lists 4 types of jobs prohibited for foreigners on student visas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Leon Neal/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

UK: Jobs student visa holders cannot do

The first restriction bars student visa holders from being self-employed or carrying out any form of business activity, except where a specific exemption applies under the relevant immigration rule. The second prohibition covers professional sports. Students on this visa category cannot work as a professional sportsperson, and this ban extends to sports coaching roles as well. Third on the list is work as an entertainer. Student visa holders are not permitted to take up any employment that falls under this description. The fourth and final restriction concerns permanent full-time vacancies. Students are barred from filling any position of this nature, though, again, a specific exemption exists under a separate rule for certain qualifying circumstances.

What the restrictions mean for students

Taken together, the four categories draw a firm line around casual or part-time work and push it away from anything that resembles long-term employment, self-directed business, or roles in the sports and entertainment industries.

Students who are considering part-time work alongside their studies are expected to ensure that the roles they accept fall outside these prohibited categories. Any breach of these conditions could have consequences for a student's visa status in the UK.

UK announces student visa financial requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had announced the amount of money Student and Child Student visa applicants must show to cover their living costs and those of their dependants.

The financial requirement varies depending on whether the applicant studies in London or outside the capital, with the government also listing funds it does not accept, including overdrafts, cryptocurrency and stocks.

Source: Legit.ng