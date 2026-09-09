University of Ibadan Releases 2026/2027 Cut-Off Marks For Accounting, Economics, Banking and Finance
- The University of Ibadan released its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for three major courses in its faculty
- Accounting recorded the highest Merit cut-off mark among the three courses listed by the institution
- Candidates from Educationally Less Developed States qualify under a separate and lower cut-off threshold
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The University of Ibadan has published its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for candidates seeking admission into Accounting, Economics, and Banking and Finance.
Prospective students who chose any of these three courses in their JAMB application must meet the specified score requirements to be considered for admission.
University of Ibadan 2026/2027 cut-off marks
The cut-off marks are divided into three categories: Merit, Catchment Areas, and Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS).
Below are the official cut-off marks released by the University of Ibadan for each course:
University of Ibadan: Accounting
- Merit: 69.5
- Catchment Areas: 69.5
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 63.75
University of Ibadan: Economics
- Merit: 54.25
- Catchment Areas: 54.25
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 54.00
University of Ibadan: Banking and Finance
- Merit: 56.875
- Catchment Areas: 56.875
- Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS): 51.25
What the categories mean for candidates
The Merit and Catchment Areas cut-offs for all three courses are identical within each programme, while the ELDS threshold is lower in each case, offering candidates from designated educationally disadvantaged states a slightly reduced entry requirement.
Of the three courses, Accounting carries the highest cut-off mark across all categories, with a Merit score of 69.5. Banking and Finance follows at 56.875, while Economics has the lowest Merit cut-off at 54.25.
Candidates are advised to confirm which category applies to them before assessing their eligibility, as the category determines the minimum score required for consideration.
University of Ibadan admits young boy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who worked at a filling station before gaining admission to the University of Ibadan shared how he eventually secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery.
The student, Seyi Catalyst, revealed that he wrote JAMB three times, scored 330 in his final attempt, and later passed the University of Ibadan Post-UTME with 79.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng