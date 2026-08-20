A University of Ibadan graduate has recounted how she spent an extra year after failing a course in her final year

Despite improving her academic performance, she was still gripped by fear as she approached the end of her studies at UI

A dream she had one night about her results became the turning point that gave her the strength to keep pushing forward

Iyanuyimika Angel, a fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan, has opened up about the fear and uncertainty that clouded her final year at the institution and the unexpected source of comfort that helped her hold on.

In a LinkedIn post shared from her orientation camp, Angel, who is currently serving in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), reflected on a difficult chapter of her academic journey that began at The Polytechnic, Ibadan. She had failed a course in her final year there, which resulted in her spending an additional year before eventually making her way to the University of Ibadan.

A UI graduate shares how a dream helped her in school. Photo credit: Iyanuyimika AngelIyanuyimika/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate is helped by her dream

Even after gaining entry into the University of Ibadan, widely regarded as Nigeria's premier university, the anxiety she carried from her earlier setback did not simply disappear. Around July of 2025, she confided in close friends about fears that continued to weigh on her as she approached the end of her studies.

It was during this period that she had a dream. One night, after a study session, she fell asleep and dreamt she had passed her exams. A simple dream, but one that stayed with her.

From extra year to NYSC orientation camp

Angel graduated from the University of Ibadan and is now in orientation camp, marking the start of her national service year. Rather than dwell on the difficult seasons that preceded this moment, she channelled her reflections into gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"I obey the clarion’s call to serve my motherland."

"Just a year ago, around July, I remember having so many fears. I remember talking to some of my friends about them. It was my final year at the Premier University, the University of Ibadan, and I still remember those final days at The Polytechnic, Ibadan. I had failed a course in my final year and ended up having to spend an extra year. Even though I had become better at my studies, the fear was still there."

"One night, after studying, I lay down to sleep and had a dream about my results. In the dream, I passed."

"Somehow, that dream kept me going. It became one of those little reminders that God hears us and knows exactly how to keep us going, even when we don't feel like we can."

"Today, I am a graduate, currently in orientation camp, and beginning a new journey to give back to my society."

"I will make it count because God knew this journey long before I ever stepped into it. And if He brought me this far, I trust Him to lead me through the rest."

"Onward, in service to my motherland."

UI graduate breaks family record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate became the first person in his family to gain admission into a university, with no relative to guide him through the process.

Onakoya failed his first UTME attempt in 2018, retook it in 2019, and eventually secured a place at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng