The US government has outlined three key employment rules that F-1 international students must follow to stay legally compliant

F-1 students face strict limits on how many hours they can work each week in the US while their school is in session

It is noteworthy that violating the on-campus work guidelines could force an F-1 student to leave the United States entirely

The United States government has set a limit of 20 hours per week on how much an F-1 international student can work while school is in session, according to official guidance published by a US federal agency.

The rules, which apply in 2026, cover three core areas: the type of jobs students can take, the number of hours they are allowed to work, and the steps they must follow to obtain a Social Security number.

US sets a weekly work limit for foreigners on a student visa. Photo Credit: Alex Wong

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What F-1 students can and cannot do

Under the guidelines, F-1 students may work at any qualifying on-campus job as long as that role does not displace a US citizen or lawful permanent resident (LPR). The 20-hour weekly cap applies strictly during periods when school is in session.

However, students are permitted to work full-time during official school breaks and annual vacation periods.

Students are also required to report their employment to their designated school official and obtain a certification letter. That letter must then be presented to the Social Security Administration before a student can be issued a Social Security number.

The US government warned that failure to follow these rules is not a minor administrative matter.

Non-compliance with the on-campus employment guidelines can be treated as a violation of the student's immigration status, which may ultimately require the F-1 student to leave the country.

Why these rules matter for international students

The guidance is particularly relevant for the large number of international students enrolled at American universities who rely on part-time on-campus work to help cover living and study expenses.

The strict hour cap during term time means students must carefully track and manage their working schedules to avoid inadvertently breaching their visa conditions.

The full details of the employment rules for F-1 students, including guidance on other categories of work authorisation such as Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT), are available through the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement SEVIS employment page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US student visas issued to Indians and Chinese dropped by up to 60% in 2025.

What you should know about new US visa restrictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported what international students should know about the new US visa restrictions.

The changes, set to take effect on September 15, 2026, mark a significant shift in how student visas are managed.

For decades, international students have entered the US under the duration of status (D/S) model, which allowed them to stay for as long as they were enrolled in an academic programme.

Source: Legit.ng