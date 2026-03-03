A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about his achievements in school and his future plans after graduating with a mechanical engineering degree

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Hammed Tiamiyu, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Hammed shared that he bagged a degree in mechanical engineering from UI.

On his LinkedIn page, Hammed Tiamiyu celebrated as he was inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (GMNSE). while sharing his achievements in school.

He also spoke about handling leadership roles, including being the Speaker of the Mechanical Engineering Students' Representatives Council (MESRC).

His LinkedIn post read:

"Officially a GMNSE! Last Wednesday, I was inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (GMNSE). This milestone marks the beginning of a greater professional journey and reflects years of learning, growth, and resilience.

"My time at the University of Ibadan shaped me beyond academics. Studying Mechanical Engineering challenged me to think critically, solve real problems, and approach systems with both analytical depth and practical understanding.

"I served in many roles during my undergraduate journey, the highlight being the Speaker of the Mechanical Engineering Students' Representatives Council (MESRC).

"I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed positively to my journey, especially my undergraduate project supervisor, Dr Temilola Olugasa. As I step forward as a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, I am committed to continuous learning, ethical practice, and contributing meaningfully to engineering development in Nigeria and beyond. On to the next phase."

Netizens celebrate UI mechanical engineering graduate

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

