DStv's massive subscription price and package overhauls in South Africa have opened a major discussion point in Nigeria, one of MultiChoice's biggest markets in Africa

MultiChoice's new owner, Canal+, announced new subscription prices, channel overhauls and new packages that have left many asking critical questions

The recent changes could eventually reach Nigeria, but analysts say the Nigerian market is price-sensitive but big on sports, an advantage for DStv

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv has unveiled a major overhaul of its subscription packages in South Africa, introducing dedicated sports and movies-and-series options in a move that could reignite debate among Nigerian subscribers over pricing and value.

The changes, described as the biggest overhaul of DStv’s product structure in 15 years, are scheduled to take effect on September 17, 2026.

Nigerians brace for DStv subscription price increases and package additions. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

While the new prices currently apply to South Africa, the development is significant for Nigerian DStv customers who have long watched the platform’s pricing, sports offerings and package structure closely.

DStv introduces new subscription options

Under the new South African structure, DStv is moving away from its existing package names and introducing a more flexible lineup.

The Starter package, formerly known as DStv Access, will cost R99 for streaming and R150 for decoder-based viewing. It will offer 85 television channels and include one Premier League match per week on SuperSport Kickoff.

The Select package, previously DStv Family, will cost R299 for streaming and R339 through a decoder. It comes with 100 channels, including SuperSport’s PSL content, Mzansi Magic and DStv’s kids channels.

The biggest attraction for sports fans is the new Sports package. Formerly DStv Compact, it will cost R399 for streaming and R479 through a decoder, offering 115 channels alongside Premier League and UEFA content, cricket, domestic rugby, UFC and WWE.

DStv is also launching a dedicated Movies & Series package at R500, bringing content such as M-Net and M Movies+ to a separate package for the first time.

Premium remains the top-tier offering at R799 for streaming and R979 for decoder customers.

What does this mean for Nigerians?

For Nigerian subscribers, the biggest takeaway is that the new South African prices do not mean DStv Nigeria has announced a similar price structure.

However, the overhaul could provide an important glimpse into how the pay-TV business is changing as customers increasingly demand greater flexibility and better value.

Rather than paying for a large package simply to access a handful of favourite channels, South Africa’s new structure allows subscribers to choose packages based more closely on what they actually watch.

That could resonate strongly with Nigerian customers, particularly households that subscribe mainly for football, movies, children’s programming or local entertainment.

Sports could be the biggest talking point.

Football fans will be watching closely

DStv’s decision to create a dedicated Sports package is particularly noteworthy because SuperSport’s football coverage remains one of the platform’s biggest attractions.

For Nigerian subscribers, the question is whether a similar approach could eventually emerge in this market.

A more focused sports package could appeal to viewers who primarily subscribe to DStv to watch major football competitions but may not need every channel included in higher-priced packages.

At the same time, movie lovers could potentially benefit from a separate entertainment-focused option if such a model were introduced in Nigeria.

More changes could be coming

MultiChoice says the South African overhaul is only the first phase of its product transformation.

Executives indicated that further changes could follow as the company learns from subscriber behaviour and feedback. The longer-term goal also includes bringing streaming and decoder pricing closer together where the content offered is similar.

The company said the restructuring had been in development for years and was partly driven by customers demanding better value.

That message is unlikely to go unnoticed in Nigeria.

Nigerian subscribers may have to wait

For now, Nigerian DStv customers should not assume that the South African changes will immediately affect their subscriptions.

There has been no announcement in the material provided that DStv Nigeria will adopt the same packages or prices.

DStv adds a new dedicated sports channel and releases new subscription prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Still, the South African overhaul puts a spotlight on an issue Nigerian subscribers understand all too well: how much should customers pay for the content they actually watch?

With streaming platforms continuing to reshape the entertainment market, DStv’s latest move could signal a broader shift towards more flexible pay-TV subscriptions.

For Nigerian viewers, the big question is no longer just whether DStv will change its prices, but whether it will eventually give customers more freedom to choose what they pay for

DStv introduces 149 channels for half the price

Legit.ng earlier reported that South African DStv subscribers can now cut their monthly subscription costs almost in half by sharing the bill with another person, a move that could leave Nigerian customers wondering when, or whether, a similar option will reach their market.

The new payment feature, introduced through the MyDStv App, allows a primary subscriber to send a payment link to a friend or family member, who can contribute towards the monthly subscription.

Source: Legit.ng