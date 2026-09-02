Japan's Ministry of Justice announced the minimum annual income required for foreigners to qualify as highly skilled professionals in the country

The amount required is at least 3 million yen, equivalent to over N24 million, earned yearly by the applicant

The Japanese government explained that even scoring 70 points or more in its points-based system may not be enough without meeting the income threshold

Japan's Ministry of Justice has revealed the minimum annual income a foreigner must earn to be recognised as a highly skilled professional in the country, and the figure runs into millions of yen.

According to information published on the Japanese government's official website, a foreigner must earn at least 3 million yen (N24,980,827) every year to qualify for the highly skilled professional status.

Japan publishes income requirement for foreigners seeking highly skilled professional status. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kyodo News

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How Japan's points-based system works

Japan uses a points-based system to determine eligibility for the highly skilled foreign professional certification. You generally need 70 points or more to qualify. However, the income requirement adds another condition that applicants must meet regardless of their overall points score.

The government's website states:

"To be certified as a highly skilled foreign professional, a total of 70 points or more is required. However, for highly specialized and technical activities ('Highly Skilled Professional Category 1(b)') and highly specialized management and administrative activities ('Highly Skilled Professional Category 1(c)'), if the annual income does not reach '3 million yen,' even if the total points from other categories exceed 70, the individual will not be certified as a highly skilled foreign professional."

Which categories require the minimum income

The income rule applies specifically to two categories under the scheme. The first covers foreigners engaged in highly specialised and technical activities, classified under Category 1(b). The second covers those involved in highly specialised management and administrative roles, classified under Category 1(c).

For applicants falling under either of these categories, clearing the points threshold alone is not sufficient. Earning below 3 million yen annually, regardless of how high a candidate scores across other assessment criteria, will result in the certification being withheld.

The announcement is particularly relevant to Nigerians and other African professionals exploring opportunities to relocate and build careers in Japan, especially amid the ongoing japa wave.

Japan launches job website

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had launched an official jobs portal to help foreigners find employment opportunities and explore relocation options.

The platform, operated by the Japan External Trade Organization, allows international job seekers to browse vacancies from Japanese companies looking to hire foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng