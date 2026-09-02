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Did Gumi Threaten to “Turn Nigeria Upside Down” If Anything Happens to Bandits? Fact Emerges
Nigeria

Did Gumi Threaten to “Turn Nigeria Upside Down” If Anything Happens to Bandits? Fact Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • A viral video circulating on Facebook shows Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi allegedly threatening to 'turn the country upside down' if anything happens to terrorists
  • The video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 3,800 shares by Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with many viewers believing the statement to be real
  • Scrutiny flagged the video’s audio as AI-generated, with one detection platform assigning it an 86.9% probability of being AI-generated

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than five years of experience in fact-checking, investigative journalism, and public-interest reporting, with a strong track record of producing impactful, evidence-based stories that promote transparency and accountability.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - An 8-second video spreading rapidly on Facebook purports to show Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi declaring that he would cause nationwide unrest if harm came to bandits.

The 65-year-old serves as Mufti and Mufassir at the Sultan Bello central mosque in Kaduna and previously served as a captain in the Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

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Fact-check finds a viral video falsely claiming Ahmad Gumi threatened to “turn Nigeria upside down” if anything happened to bandits, saying the clip was an edited compilation with manipulated audio.
Claims appear online saying Sheikh Ahmad Gumi threatened to “turn Nigeria upside down” if anything happened to bandits. Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi
Source: Facebook

The clip, posted by a Facebook page identified as Napa boy, uses a split-screen layout that places footage of the cleric alongside additional visual overlays, lending it a surface appearance of authenticity.

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The voice in the video says:

"Try and see if anything happens to bandit, I'll turn this country upside down."

By Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the reel had drawn more than 8,500 likes, 3,700 shares, and over 1,400 comments. Many viewers accepted it as genuine, partly because Gumi has a well-documented history of publicly advocating dialogue and government amnesty for armed bandits rather than military action, positions that have made him one of northern Nigeria's most prominent and controversial non-state voices.

The claim also appeared elsewhere on Facebook.

Watch the video portraying Gumi in the Facebook post here.

Gumi: Findings on viral video

A reverse image search by Legit.ng on keyframes taken from the video found no official media footage or recorded interview that matched the audio or the specific statements attributed to the cleric.

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A broader search of major news archives and credible platforms produced no report of Gumi making such a declaration. Given the level of media attention his security-related comments typically attract, a statement of that nature would have been widely covered had it been real.

Legit.ng then subjected the video to forensic analysis using dedicated synthetic media detection software.

AI Aware's counterfeit detection tool classified the media as AI-generated.

Legit.ng then subjected the clip to Hive’s AI detection tool. Hive assessed the video and gave it a 0.8% likelihood score of being AI-generated. Its separate speech analysis returned a 97.9% likelihood that the speech was AI-generated.

The result therefore showed a sharp contrast between the visual and speech assessments, with the video receiving a very low AI probability while the speech was strongly flagged as potentially AI-generated.

Legit.ng finds a viral video claiming Sheikh Ahmad Gumi threatened to “turn Nigeria upside down” over bandits false, noting Gumi debunked the statement and no credible media report confirmed it.
Legit.ng's probe finds that a viral video claiming Ahmad Gumi threatened to “turn Nigeria upside down” if anything happened to bandits is manipulated. Photo credit: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi
Source: Facebook

Verdict: AI voice faked Gumi statement

The findings confirm that the primary speech in the video is an AI-generated voice clone overlaid on edited visual content.

The manipulated clip was used to fabricate a statement Sheikh Gumi never made.

Read more on Ahmad Gumi

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Gumi releases 'fatwa' on joining politics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gumi came down firmly on one side of a growing debate among Nigerian Muslims, saying there is nothing wrong with religious scholars entering partisan politics.

Gumi argued that clerics who choose to engage directly with governance are doing more than those who confine themselves to offering prayers for politicians.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Kaduna StateSheikh Ahmed Gumi
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