Omolola, a lady from the University of Ilorin, announced her pharmacy graduation on X, revealing it took her 10 years to complete the degree

She graduated with a Distinction from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, earning a first-class result

Her emotional post, filled with words of gratitude to God, caught the attention of many people online

Omolola, a Nigerian woman, has set social media buzzing after sharing the news of her first-class pharmacy degree from the University of Ilorin, with one detail in particular stopping people in their tracks: it took her a decade to get there.

In a post on X, Omolola shared photographs of herself in her graduation attire alongside an announcement that moved many who came across it.

First-class graduate of UNILORIN shares emotional story. Photo credit: @Omolola/X.

Source: Twitter

She wrote that she had graduated with Distinction from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, calling herself a first-class pharmacist.

10 Years in the Making

What gave the post its emotional weight was her candid admission that the journey stretched across ten years.

Rather than hide the length of time it took, she wore it openly, describing it as a testament to her faith and perseverance.

Her words leaned heavily on gratitude, drawing from Islamic expressions of praise.

She opened with "AlhamduliLlah Robil Alamin" and closed with "Shukran Yā Rabb," both phrases translating to thanksgiving to God.

She also wrote:

"Which of the favors of my Lord could I ever deny? Absolutely None!"

The post resonated widely, particularly among Nigerians who understand the pressures, setbacks, and sheer endurance that university education can demand. Whether through academic disruptions, health challenges, or personal circumstances, many students across the country spend far longer than the standard duration completing their studies, and Omolola's story gave voice to that experience without any trace of shame.

Congratulations Pour In for Omolola

Her announcement drew warm responses from followers who celebrated the achievement with her.

Adebayo said:

"MaashaaAllah! BaarokaLlohu feek."

Maybackkk said:

"wow. congratulations Scholar ma!"

See the post below:

First-class graduate bags PhD at US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from Lagos State University celebrated as he got a PhD abroad.

The man sent a message to his wife and all those who supported him during his studies in the US.

Source: Legit.ng