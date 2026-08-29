Sukurat Bello, a University of Ibadan first class graduate in Industrial & Production Engineering, began her NYSC service at Dangote Cement Plc in Ibese in January 2026

She reflected on her first day at the manufacturing plant, describing how textbook knowledge came alive when she saw the equipment and heard real production conversations

Bello shared that she has since grown drawn to production data, analysis and reporting, and plans to document her growth throughout the posting

Sukurat Bello, a first class graduate of Industrial and Production Engineering from the University of Ibadan, has taken to LinkedIn to reflect on her journey since resuming at Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese as a National Youth Service Corps member on 12 January 2026.

Writing in August 2026, Bello recalled the moment she took a photograph after completing her safety induction on that first day, describing it as the beginning of a significant new chapter in her professional life.

UI first class graduate gets posted to Dangote Cement for NYSC. Photo: LinkedIn/Sukurat Bello

Source: UGC

UI engineering graduate works at Dangote Cement

Having spent years studying the theory of engineering at one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities, Bello said the experience of actually being inside a manufacturing plant was something no classroom could fully prepare her for.

She described seeing with her own eyes the equipment she had only ever encountered in textbooks, and hearing conversations about production targets, quality control, safety protocols and operational efficiency all around her.

"Being inside a manufacturing plant hits differently," she wrote, adding that she began to understand that the figures in technical reports were not abstract numbers but reflections of real physical processes taking place on the plant floor.

Over the months that followed, she said she had the opportunity to rotate across different areas of the plant, eventually discovering a strong interest in production data, analysis and reporting.

UI graduate: Building capacity at Dangote Cemet

Rather than present herself as a finished product, Bello was candid about still being in the process of figuring out the kind of engineer she wants to become.

Her goal, she said, is to build such a strong level of professional capacity that colleagues and employers would naturally want her on their teams. She announced her intention to publicly document the lessons and experiences that come with this posting.

The LinkedIn post drew warm responses from professionals in the engineering and manufacturing space.

Iniobong Udoudo said:

"Congratulations. As an intern, all you need to grow is a coach who encourages and appreciates your effort not some one who hides what you're meant to learn. Look out for one."

Azeez Odubiyi said:

"Here for the lessons you'll be sharing. Welldone Sukurat."

Mustopha Adekola (GMNSE) said:

"Congratulations Sukurat Bello, GMNSE looking forward to seeing your progress."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng