The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced a waiver on overstay fines for travellers stranded in the UAE

The exemption covers visitors on tourist and visit visas, as well as residents who had already cancelled their residency permits before flights were suspended

The authority confirmed the waiver applies to fines incurred on or after February 28, 2026, citing circumstances beyond travellers' control

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has waived overstay fines for travellers who could not leave the country due to airspace closures and flight suspensions that disrupted departures.

The authority said the decision covers all individuals who were unable to exit the UAE because of the disruptions, including those on visit visas, tourist visas, or exit permits, as well as residents who had already cancelled their residency status in preparation for travel.

UAE waives overstay fines for foreigners in one special category. Photo Credit: Marwan Naamani

Source: Getty Images

According to the authority's official statement, the exemption applies to fines that accumulated on or after February 28, 2026.

UAE: Who qualifies for the fine waiver

The authority said the core condition for the exemption is that the traveller was genuinely unable to depart due to flight cancellations or rescheduling caused by the exceptional regional circumstances, which led to the closure of airspace and the grounding of a number of flights.

The measure is designed to ensure that affected individuals can sort out their legal status without carrying any extra financial burden from fines they had no control over.

Specialised teams at airports and Customer Happiness Centres across the country continue to work under emergency and business continuity plans to process cases linked to the disruptions and assist stranded travellers with the necessary paperwork.

UAE cites humanitarian responsibility

The authority said the decision reflects the UAE's broader commitment to a humanitarian approach during emergencies, grounded in the country's values of tolerance and solidarity. It described the UAE as a destination that can handle crises with both efficiency and care for those caught in difficult situations.

The authority urged all affected individuals to rely only on official channels for updates and guidance on any regulatory steps tied to these circumstances, and said it remains fully prepared to support travellers under all conditions.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE listed 11 categories of residents who can stay abroad for over 180 days without losing their residency.

Conditions before seeking entry into UAE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE listed seven conditions that foreigners must satisfy before seeking to enter the country.

The legislation was last updated on June 3, 2026, and provides a detailed framework governing who can legally enter the UAE and under what circumstances exceptions may be granted.

The seventh condition introduces a layer of flexibility into the entry framework.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng