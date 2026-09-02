The UK government has outlined the eligibility requirements for foreigners seeking an Overseas Domestic Worker visa

The official UK government website specifies a minimum age that applicants must meet before they can qualify for the visa

Several other conditions must also be satisfied before a foreigner can be considered eligible for the domestic worker visa

The United Kingdom has published the conditions a foreigner must fulfil to be eligible for an Overseas Domestic Worker visa, with age being among the listed requirements.

The details appear on the official UK government website, which sets out what prospective applicants need to demonstrate before they can qualify.

UK reveals how old a foreigner must be to qualify for Overseas Domestic Worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Diego Fedele/Gold & Goose Photography

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UK overseas domestic worker visa

According to the UK government, one of the core requirements is that an applicant must be at least 19 years old. The government states that anyone applying for the visa must be able to prove they satisfy this age condition alongside any other eligibility criteria listed.

The Overseas Domestic Worker visa is designed for individuals who work in a private household and wish to accompany or join their employer in the United Kingdom. It is a route that applies to workers such as carers, cleaners, drivers, and other household staff who are already employed by the applicant's sponsor outside the UK.

What applicants need to prove

The UK government's guidance specifies that applicants are required to prove their eligibility, with age being one of the stated conditions. Prospective domestic workers who do not meet the minimum age of 19 would not qualify under this route regardless of other circumstances.

Those who believe they meet the requirements are advised to consult the official UK government website for the full and up-to-date list of conditions, as immigration rules can be subject to change.

UK announces requirements for Graduate visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published four conditions international students must meet to qualify for a Graduate visa in 2026.

Applicants must be in the UK, hold a Student or Tier 4 visa, have completed an eligible course, and have their education provider confirm completion to the Home Office.

Source: Legit.ng