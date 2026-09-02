Apostle Joshua Selman addressed why many revered Christian leaders are still alive, offering a spiritual explanation

The ENI founder warned that his generation's arrogance towards older ministers of God could invite a curse upon them

Selman argued that preaching accounts for only 20 to 30 percent of ministry, pointing to a deeper role elders play in the Church

Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Eternity Network International (ENI has sparked widespread conversation online after a video surfaced on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in which he challenged his generation's attitude towards older ministers of the Christian faith.

In the clip, Selman offered a pointed spiritual explanation for why prominent fathers of faith remain alive and active in ministry despite their advanced age.

Apostle Selman cautions against arrogance toward elder Christian leaders. Credit: koinoniaglobal

Source: TikTok

Why the Fathers of Faith Are Still Here

According to Selman, the continued presence of elder Christian leaders is not simply a matter of biology, it is, in his words, "an act of mercy." He argued that the current generation lacked the spiritual capacity to fill the roles those elders occupy, and that God has kept them alive to serve as gatekeepers over certain divine possibilities.

"If you think the fathers are leaving soon, think again," he said, adding that many of these men carry a spiritual weight that far exceeds what they demonstrate on Sunday mornings. He stressed that preaching represents only about 20 to 30 per cent of ministry, and that the altars built by elder ministers provide spiritual cover across entire territories.

Selman's Caution on Generational Arrogance

Perhaps the most striking part of the message was Selman's direct warning to younger believers. He acknowledged the danger of knowledge that "puffs up," referencing a generation that believes superior access to information equals greater spiritual authority.

He drew on the biblical example of Eli, whose eyes had grown dim but who remained God's priest and prophet, to illustrate that stature in ministry is not determined by knowledge or preaching ability alone.

Apostle Joshua Selman stresses the necessity of honouring older ministers to avoid consequences. Credit: koinoniaglobal

Source: Instagram

"The generation that disrespects the fathers is the generation you are," he said plainly, urging his peers to recognise that dishonour is a seed and that its harvest is never small.

He closed by calling on God to prevent his generation's arrogance from becoming a curse, describing the honouring of fathers as a principle rather than a courtesy.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Selman acknowledged former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, during Koinonia service.

Watch Apostle Selman's full message on the fathers of faith:

Reactions to Apostle Selman's remark

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Facebook; read the comments below:

**Ifeoma Onyeokwy** wrote:

"You are right sir because our GS is 83 now and he can stand for 2 to 3 hours and can handle a program for 5 hours. God is great"

**Emmanuel Adedoyin** commented:

"Preach what Jesus preached not preaching men. Call no man father. You have only one father in heaven. Jesus spent 33 years and he made the greatest impact in humanity."

**Ayejunikanwa Sunday** asked:

"My pastor, is it by man's capacity or God in man? You may be right."

**Festus Agu** wrote:

"Is that what the Lord told you or are you expressing your opinion. When their assignments are done they will leave, period. God has no problems raising spiritual leaders in any generation."

Apostle Selman opens up on his marital status

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Joshua Selman opened up about his marital status in an old video.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Selman made waves online after he declared that one of his church workers, Sandra Areh, aka Selwoman, is his "love."

Amid claims that he and Sandra had known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman, in an interview from 2022, confirmed he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

Source: Legit.ng