The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has published requirements for outstanding graduates under the Golden Residency programme

It is noteworthy that eligible university graduates can obtain a 10-year UAE residency without a sponsor under the programme

The ICP listed a minimum cumulative GPA and a time limit since graduation among the key conditions students must satisfy

The United Arab Emirates has opened its Golden Residency programme to outstanding university graduates, offering a 10-year long-term residency permit with no requirement for a local sponsor.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which oversees the programme, confirmed that eligible individuals can live, work, study, and invest in the UAE for the full duration of the residency, which renews automatically. Their family members are also covered under the same arrangement.

UAE reveals two conditions that outstanding university graduates must meet for a special residence permit. Photo Credit: Anadolu

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Their family members are also covered under the same arrangement.

UAE Golden Residency: What makes graduates eligible

The ICP set out two core conditions that outstanding university graduates must meet to qualify for the 10-year Golden Residency:

1. Applicants must hold a recommendation letter from their university or a graduation certificate, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or above from an accredited university.

2. No more than two years must have passed since the applicant's graduation at the time of application.

Beyond these academic thresholds, all applicants under this category are also required to submit excellence certificates and recommendation letters from their school or university as part of the supporting documentation.

About the UAE Golden Residency programme

The Golden Residency is one of the flagship initiatives of the ICP and was carefully designed to support the UAE's economic and professional landscape by attracting skilled and high-achieving individuals. Residency durations under the broader programme vary depending on the applicant's category, ranging from five to ten years.

For outstanding university students specifically, the ICP grants the full 10-year term, reflecting the UAE's interest in retaining academic talent within its borders.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed two work permits designed for workers under age 18.

How to renew UAE work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared how workers can renew their work permits.

According to information shared on the UAE's official government portal, three key steps must be completed before a work permit renewal can go through.

According to information shared on the UAE's official government portal, three key steps must be completed before a work permit renewal can go through.

Source: Legit.ng