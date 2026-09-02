Priscilla Ojo addresses reports of husband’s ex still being in love with him

Priscilla Ojo spoke out after a Tanzanian blog published posts allegedly from Juma Jux's ex-girlfriend on his birthday

The alleged ex, identified as Bad Girl Udaku, posted throwback photos with Juma Jux and made suggestive remarks during an Instagram Q&A

Priscilla called out blogs for spreading unverified content and accused them of dragging innocent people into manufactured drama

Priscilla Ojo has broken her silence following the online storm that erupted over reports suggesting her husband Juma Jux's alleged ex-girlfriend is still harbouring feelings for the Tanzanian musician.

The drama unfolded shortly after Priscilla publicly celebrated Juma Jux's birthday, with an Instagram account belonging to a woman identified as Bad Girl Udaku posting what appeared to be throwback kissing photos with the singer.

Priscilla Ojo breaks silence on reports about her husband’s ex still loving him. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The caption read: "Happy birthday baba Rakeem ❤️."

The Q&A That Set Social Media Ablaze

Things escalated further during an Instagram Q&A session on the same account. When a follower asked:

"Why can't you leave a married man alone?" the response was blunt: "Coz I truly love him 🥺❤️."

Another question, "Haven't you moved on?" received a similar reply: "Coz I still love him." The account also referred to Juma Jux as "my boyfriend" during the exchange, a detail that quickly circulated across social media.

Given the timing, coming on the heels of Priscilla's very public birthday tribute for her husband, followers were quick to draw connections and stir further conversation online.

Priscilla Ojo Fires Back

However, it later emerged that the account in question belonged to a Tanzanian blog, not a real individual, and the posts appeared designed to generate controversy rather than reflect genuine sentiments.

Priscilla Ojo responds to reports that husband’s ex still has feelings for him. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Several popular Nigerian blogs nonetheless ran the story as though a real ex-girlfriend had made the revelations.

Priscilla was having none of it. Taking to her own page, she addressed the reports directly, calling out the blogs for not doing basic verification before amplifying the content.

See Priscilla Ojo's viral comment from Snapchat:

Aisha Lawal shows gifts from Juma Jux's son's party

Legit.ng also reported that actress Aisha Lawal spoke after criticism over her conduct at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's son Rakeem's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way by showing off exactly what she brought home.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at the celebration.

Her video quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng