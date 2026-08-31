The United States government published a list of job categories that are completely off-limits to workers under the age of 18

All 16 categories were flagged as dangerous, covering industries from mining and explosives to meat processing and roofing

Each broad category contains several specific roles, meaning the total number of banned jobs for minors runs well beyond 16

The United States government has officially identified 16 categories of jobs that minors are prohibited from taking on, citing safety concerns as the basis for the restrictions.

According to information published on the official US government website, these roles are considered too hazardous for anyone below the age of 18. The list spans a wide range of industries, from heavy machinery and construction to agriculture and materials handling.

US bans people under 18 from 16 categories of jobs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Newsday LLC/Helen King

Source: Getty Images

Jobs banned for under-18s in America

The 16 banned job categories for minors in the United States are as follows:

1. Logging, Forestry and Sawmilling

2. Forklifts and Skid-Steers

3. Power-Driven Woodworking Machinery

4. Compactors and Balers

5. Meat Processing and Slicing

6. Driving

7. Roofing

8. Power-Driven Saws

9. Working with Metal

10. Power-Driven Bakery Machines

11. Brick and Tile

12. Mining

13. Radioactive Material

14. Demolition

15. Explosives

16. Trenching and Excavation

The scope of the restrictions is broader than the list itself suggests. Each of the 16 categories covers a range of specific roles and tasks beneath it, meaning the actual number of individual job types that are off-limits to young workers in America runs considerably higher than 16.

Why the US restricts these jobs

The government's rationale centres on the physical dangers associated with these industries. Roles involving explosives, radioactive materials, and underground excavation carry obvious life-threatening risks, but even categories such as power-driven bakery machines and compactors made the list due to the serious injuries they have historically caused in workplace settings.

The restrictions apply regardless of whether a young person is employed full-time, part-time, or on a temporary basis. The age threshold is fixed at 18, and no exceptions based on parental consent or employer discretion are indicated within the published guidance.

For young Nigerians and other Africans pursuing opportunities in the United States, particularly those exploring work-and-study pathways or internship programmes, an awareness of these legal boundaries is essential before accepting any job offer in America.

UK bars children from employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had confirmed a complete employment ban on children under 13, who are generally prohibited from taking up any form of paid work.

The government also explained that children aged 13 to the minimum school-leaving age may work only under conditions set by local authorities.

Source: Legit.ng