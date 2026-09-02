2Baba’s kitchen moment sparks reactions as video goes viral

2Baba shared a video of himself cooking alone in his UK kitchen, showing off his culinary skills in a playful, boastful clip

The Nigerian music legend chopped vegetables and prepared a full meal, joking that he is a 'top chef' throughout the video

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some noting he 'looks stressed' and others cracking jokes about his personal life

Nigerian music icon 2Baba has set social media buzzing after a video of him cooking solo in his United Kingdom kitchen went viral, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who couldn't help but read between the lines.

In the lighthearted clip, the veteran singer filmed himself in what appeared to be a domestic kitchen, casually chopping vegetables and putting together what looked like a hearty, healthy meal.

Nigerians react as 2Baba is seen cooking alone in the kitchen. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Throughout the video, he jokingly declared himself a culinary legend, repeatedly calling himself a "top chef" with an air of playful pride before serving the food.

The clip has a casual, vlog-style feel to it, with 2Baba clearly in good spirits as he moved between the kitchen and the adjoining living area.

Despite the humour, fans were quick to pick up on certain details, and the comment section quickly turned into a mix of laughs, sympathy, and plenty of shade.

2Baba gets people talking with video of himself cooking in the kitchen. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2Baba's Kitchen Video Sparks Debate

The video gained traction largely because of its timing, arriving amid ongoing public interest in the singer's personal life.

Many fans saw the solo cooking session as symbolic, prompting a wave of creative commentary.

Watch 2Baba cook up a storm in his UK kitchen:

Netizens react to 2Baba's cooking skills

Here are some of the reactions below:

@cutie____juls wrote:

"Single dad making his own food. The food looks healthy and edible sha 😘 Eyaaa.. if no be shakara sebi our Legend will be eating basmati rice by now 😩😩. Even Glamma is a suspect 👩‍🦯"

@loa___official commented:

"He's looking very healthy now 🥰."

@global_media_tech said:

"I like as everybody collect this year 😂😂😂😂😂"

@stunning_09 reacted:

"Better oh 😂 the fact that nobody is breaking a bottle on his head on the streets of London 😂😂"

@mhizrisa wrote:

"You mean rice wae de go carry de cooler go keep insd room?"

@suzzie______ shared:

"He looks stressed tho"

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng