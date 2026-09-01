Austria Announces Amount Foreigners Must Earn to Qualify for Residence Permit
- Austria published the minimum income requirement foreigners must meet to qualify for a residence permit in the country
- The Austrian government set the financial threshold based on the equalisation supplement reference rate under its General Social Insurance Act
- Individuals and couples face different income benchmarks, with the figures running into millions of naira for Nigerian applicants
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Austria has disclosed the exact income a foreigner must earn each month to qualify for a residence permit, setting clear financial benchmarks for individuals and couples alike.
The requirement falls under what Austrian authorities describe as "adequate means of subsistence." According to official guidance, applicants must demonstrate a fixed and regular personal income that is sufficient to cover their living costs without needing to draw on welfare support from local authorities.
Austria's income threshold for a residence permit
The benchmark is pegged to the equalisation supplement reference rate, known in German as the Ausgleichszulagenrichtsatz, which is defined under Austria's General Social Insurance Act (Allgemeines Sozialversicherungsgesetz, or ASVG). This rate must be met at the time of application for the permit to be considered.
For a single applicant, the required monthly income stands at €1,308.39 (N2,024,341).
Couples applying together must jointly demonstrate a monthly income of at least €2,064.12 (N3,193,606).
What the income requirement means for applicants
The subsistence condition is designed to ensure that permit holders can sustain themselves financially after arriving in Austria. Authorities make clear that the income must be both fixed and recurring, meaning irregular or one-off earnings will not satisfy the requirement.
Foreigners interested in relocating to Austria should take note of these figures early in the planning process, as falling below the threshold at the point of application could result in an unsuccessful bid for residency, regardless of other qualifications or circumstances.
UAE releases minimum income for residency permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.
The requirement depends on whether the applicant receives employer-provided accommodation or arranges housing independently.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng