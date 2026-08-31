The Netherlands has announced specific age requirements a child must meet before qualifying for a permanent residence permit

The Dutch government stipulates that only years from the age of 8 count towards the required 5-year residency period

Children must have held a valid residence permit from age 8 and be at least 13 before they can submit an application

The Netherlands has set out clear age requirements that children must satisfy before they are eligible to apply for a permanent residence permit in the country.

According to information published on the Dutch government's official website, a child must have held a valid residence permit from the age of 8.

Netherlands announces permanent residence permit rule for children. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PHIL NIJHUIS/Richard Klune

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Netherlands permanent residence rules for children

The 5-year qualifying period that the country requires for permanent residency only begins counting from that age, meaning any time spent in the Netherlands before a child turns 8 does not contribute towards the required duration.

Beyond completing the 5 years, there is a second condition: the child must be at least 13 years old before an application can be submitted. Both conditions must be met simultaneously for the application to be considered valid.

What the Dutch government says

The official statement from the Netherlands reads:

"Only years from the age of 8 on count towards the 5-year period. Children can only apply for a permanent residence permit if they are at least 13 years old and have had a valid residence permit from the age of 8."

The government also requires that the child must have maintained their main residence in the Netherlands throughout the entire 5-year qualifying period, with no significant breaks in that time.

This means, in practical terms, that a child who first received a residence permit at age 8 would be eligible to apply for permanent residence at age 13, having completed exactly 5 years of continuous residency in the country.

Study visa: Netherlands reveals monthly financial requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands had published the monthly financial requirement foreigners must meet to qualify for a student residence permit.

The Dutch government said prospective students pursuing higher professional education or a university degree must demonstrate access to at least €1,130.77 per month to meet the requirement.

Source: Legit.ng