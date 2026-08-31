Adaku, a student at the University of Lagos, shared photos of her sign-out ceremony after completing her pharmacy degree

She spent seven years in the Faculty of Pharmacy, marking the occasion with a heartfelt post on X

Her post captured the emotion of finishing a long and demanding academic journey at one of Nigeria's top universities

Adaku, a student at the University of Lagos, has marked the end of her pharmacy studies by sharing photos from her faculty sign-out ceremony on X, drawing attention online for the milestone she described as the close of an era.

In the post, Adaku appeared dressed in her sign-out outfit, celebrating the completion of seven years in the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Lady celebrates signing out of UNILAG. Photo credit: Adaku/X.

Source: Twitter

The images captured what was clearly a deeply personal moment, one that many Nigerian graduates will recognise as among the most emotional days of university life.

Seven Years in UNILAG's Faculty of Pharmacy

Pharmacy programmes in Nigeria are known for their length and intensity. At the University of Lagos, the degree typically spans five years for direct-entry students and longer for those who take alternative routes through the programme.

Completing the course demands consistent academic performance across a wide range of subjects, including pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical practice.

For Adaku, seven years in the faculty represents a significant personal investment, and her sign-out photos served as a public acknowledgement of that journey finally reaching its conclusion.

"I signed out of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, after seven years," she wrote in her post. "The End of an Era fr!"

A Milestone Nigerians Understand Well

The sign-out tradition holds particular meaning in Nigerian universities, where it marks the point at which a student formally departs their faculty before graduation.

For pharmacy students especially, who spend years navigating one of the more demanding professional degree programmes in the country, the occasion carries an emotional weight that goes beyond simply finishing coursework.

Adaku's post resonated with many who saw in her celebration a reflection of their own long academic roads, whether through pharmacy, medicine, law, or any of the other professional courses that stretch well beyond the average four-year degree.

See the post below:

LASU student recounts academic journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.

Source: Legit.ng