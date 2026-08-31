Yemi Solade Opens Up on Why He Has Never Worked With Funke Akindele Despite 5 Decades in Acting
- Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade opened up about never working with Funke Akindele during a podcast appearance
- The 66-year-old actor gave a surprising reason for his absence from the filmmaker's productions despite about 50 years in the industry
- Yemi Solade also addressed his personal faith, revealing he stopped attending Sunday church services 13 years ago
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Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has shed light on his conspicuous absence from any of Funke Akindele's productions, despite spending five decades in the Nigerian film industry.
The 66-year-old made the revelation during a sit-down with Bae U on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, which aired on YouTube on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
When the host raised the question of whether Yemi Solade had ever featured in any of Funke Akindele's films, his response was disarmingly simple. He said the actress and filmmaker has never called him.
Solade confirmed that in all his years in the industry, he has received no invitation from Funke Akindele to appear in any of her projects.
The lighthearted exchange offered a candid glimpse into how collaboration, or the lack of it, works in Nollywood, where casting relationships are often built on personal outreach.
Yemi Solade speaks on faith and church attendance
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Solade addressed his decision to stop attending Sunday church services over a decade ago.
The actor explained he walked away from organised religion 13 years ago, not out of a loss of faith, but out of a conviction that devotion cannot be confined to a single day of the week.
Far from distancing himself from spirituality, the veteran actor described his relationship with God as deeply personal and ever-present.
Yemi Solade speaks on friendship and public speculation
The actor also gave an unusually candid account of how he approaches human connection, describing a conscious decision to keep emotional distance from those around him even while remaining engaged with the world at large.
On the topic of rumours and public perception, Yemi Solade appeared entirely unbothered, framing the gossip as evidence of his continued relevance.
Watch veteran actor Yemi Solade speak about not being invited for any movie role by Funke Akindele in the video below:
Acto Saka defends Funke Akindele
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, defended Funke Akindele against claims that she is difficult to work with, sharing his experience with the filmmaker during an August 14, 2025, interview with Rommi Royal Media.
Saka praised Funke’s professionalism and strong work ethic, saying he enjoyed working with her on Behind The Scenes and believed her strict approach was necessary for handling multimillion-naira productions, while describing her as humble, caring and fair to people who do their jobs properly.
He explained that Funke does not have a bad temper but expects everyone on set to be serious, adding that she dislikes laziness and does not compromise when it comes to work, although she becomes playful and entertaining when she is not working.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.