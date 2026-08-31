The German government has confirmed that graduates from outside the EU can apply for a residence permit of up to 18 months to search for work in Germany

During the 18 months, international graduates are free to take up any type of job while they search for qualified employment

Applicants must meet specific requirements to qualify for the post-study job search permit, which cannot be renewed once issued

Germany has confirmed that international graduates from outside the European Union can obtain a residence permit lasting up to 18 months specifically to search for work in the country after completing their studies.

The German government, through its official immigration information platform, said the post-study job search permit allows holders to take up any type of employment during the 18-month window, not just roles in their field of study.

Germany allows international graduates to stay for 18 months to find a job after their studies. Photo Credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

The policy targets graduates from third countries, meaning those outside the EU, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland, since citizens of those territories do not require a visa or residence permit to live and work in Germany.

Germany: Key requirements for the post-study permit

To qualify for the 18-month job search residence permit, applicants must present proof that they have completed their studies, along with evidence of valid health insurance cover. They must also show that they can financially support themselves throughout the search period without relying on public funds.

One critical detail highlighted by the German government is that this type of permit cannot be renewed. Graduates who do not secure qualified employment within the 18 months cannot extend the permit under the same category.

Applicants are advised to contact the relevant foreigners authority in Germany before submitting documents, as requirements can vary between local offices. Some of these authorities also publish guidance on their official websites.

What EU citizens need to know

The rules differ significantly for graduates who hold citizenship from EU member states or from Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Iceland.

These individuals face no visa or residence permit requirement to live and work in Germany at all, giving them considerably more flexibility compared to graduates from third countries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the German Embassy had given a visa warning to Nigerian applicants.

Foreigners eligible for German settlement permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had listed four categories of foreigners eligible for a settlement permit.

The information was published on the German government's official website, which noted that certain groups of people may qualify for the permit under facilitated conditions.

A settlement permit is a significant immigration status in Germany, as it allows the holder to reside and work in the country without a fixed time limit, providing a level of stability that temporary residence permits do not offer.

Source: Legit.ng