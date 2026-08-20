The Netherlands has outlined 8 specific requirements that foreigners living outside the Kingdom must meet to apply for Dutch citizenship

Applicants must prove integration through a civic integration diploma and are generally required to give up their current nationality

The naturalisation process covers residents of the Netherlands and its Caribbean territories, including Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten

The Netherlands has published a clear set of eight conditions that foreign nationals living outside the Kingdom must satisfy before they can apply for Dutch citizenship through naturalisation.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands extends beyond its European borders to include the Caribbean territories of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. Applicants residing in any of these territories fall under the same process.

Netherlands lists conditions for foreigners to become Dutch citizens from abroad. Photo: Getty

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Who can apply for Dutch citizenship from abroad?

1. The first condition is that the applicant must not be living in the country whose citizenship they currently hold.

2. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old.

3. Beyond those baseline requirements, at least one of three additional situations must apply. The person must have been married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen for a minimum of three years, and must have lived with that partner for the same duration. Alternatively, the applicant could have been adopted as an adult by a Dutch parent, provided the adoption was pronounced within the Kingdom. The third option is that the person meets the conditions for a Dutch residence permit tied to a non-temporary purpose.

4. Alongside the eligibility criteria above, the Netherlands requires that applicants pose no threat to public order or national security.

5. Proof of integration is also mandatory in most cases. Applicants are expected to present a civic integration diploma, though exemptions exist in certain circumstances and candidates are advised to check whether the exam requirement applies to their specific situation.

6. In the majority of cases, successful applicants will be required to renounce their existing nationality as part of the process. The Netherlands generally does not permit dual citizenship through naturalisation, making this one of the more significant conditions for many foreign nationals considering the move.

7. You meet the requirements for a Dutch residence permit with a non-temporary residence purpose.

8. Finally, every applicant must complete and sign the Declaration of Solidarity, known in Dutch as the Verklaring van verbondenheid. This declaration represents a formal commitment to the values and principles of the Dutch state.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review all conditions carefully through the official Immigration and Naturalisation Service website before beginning their application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng