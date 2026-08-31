Vice President Kashim Shettima spoke out against xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Nigerians in South Africa

Shettima made the remarks while departing Luanda, Angola, after representing President Tinubu at an African Union summit

The VP called for dialogue but warned that the dehumanisation of Nigerian citizens had become completely unacceptable

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vice President Kashim Shettima has warned South Africa that Nigeria will no longer accept the mistreatment of its citizens, calling on South African authorities to protect lives and uphold human dignity in enforcing immigration laws.

Shettima made the comments on Monday, August 31, 2026, while speaking to journalists in Luanda, Angola, before departing for Abuja.

Shettima warns South Africa, says Nigeria will no longer allow dehumanisation. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Twitter

He had been in the Angolan capital to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The statement was released via the X handle @stanleynkwocha_, of Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President.

Nigeria's position on Xenophobia

The Vice President invoked Nigeria's historical role in supporting the liberation of Southern African nations.

Shettima argued that this history makes the current treatment of Nigerians in South Africa particularly painful.

"Those whose palm kernels were cracked by benevolent spirits should learn to be humble. We were part of the struggle for the liberation of our brothers and sisters in Southern Africa, and we feel personally pained that our people have been picked up for humiliation," Shettima said.

He stressed that Nigeria's preferred approach remains diplomacy, but that firm positions must be communicated when citizens face danger.

"The government and people of Nigeria will no longer countenance a situation whereby our people are dehumanised and put into very, very unacceptable situations.

"But we believe in having very robust conversations with our South African brothers. We don't want to overheat the polity, but once in a while, you have to make it very clear, vehemently clear, that certain situations are unacceptable, and we'll work things out," he added.

Call for dialogue with South Africa.

Despite the tough language, Shettima stopped short of threatening any diplomatic or economic measures, framing Nigeria's response as one built on engagement rather than confrontation.

He urged South African officials to distinguish between firm immigration enforcement and the outright targeting and humiliation of foreign nationals, particularly those from other African countries.

Attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa have been a long-running source of diplomatic tension between Abuja and Pretoria, with previous incidents prompting protests in Nigeria and calls for stronger government intervention.

Xenophobia: Tinubu reports South Africa to African Union

Recall that President Tinubu formally raised the issue of xenophobic attacks against Africans in South Africa at an AU session in Angola.

Nigeria demanded that the matter be placed on the agenda of the 40th Ordinary AU Assembly session in January 2027.

Shettima represented Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary AU Session in Luanda, where Nigeria also backed the Luanda Action Plan.

Xenophobia: Nigerians confront South African violent protesters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that some Nigerians in South Africa reportedly armed themselves for self-defence after renewed anti-migrant attacks and growing tensions.

At least four foreign nationals were killed during the latest violence, while thousands of migrants were processed for voluntary departure.

A viral video showed police separating Nigerians and South Africans during a tense confrontation, while Nigerian authorities continued to urge citizens to remain calm.

Source: Legit.ng