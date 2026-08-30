INEC released the official list of governorship candidates and running mates across Nigeria on Saturday via Form EC9

Major parties including APC, PDP, ADC, and NDC feature prominently across the state-by-state candidate lists

Governorship campaigns are expected to begin in September 2026, with elections scheduled for February 6, 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the official list of governorship candidates and their running mates ahead of the 2027 general elections, formally opening a new phase of the electoral process.

The publication, captured in Form EC9, was displayed at INEC offices across all states.

INEC releases list of 2027 governorship candidates. Photo credit:@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

It ended weeks of uncertainty about which candidates would fly the flags of major political parties in their respective states.

As reported by The Punch, INEC released the publication on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The All Progressives Congress, African Democratic Congress, Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, and Allied Peoples Movement featured prominently across the lists.

The publication includes candidates' ages, educational qualifications, and other personal credentials.

According to INEC's timetable, campaigns for governorship and state House of Assembly elections are expected to begin in September 2026 and wrap up on February 4, 2027.

Polling day for both elections is scheduled for February 6, 2027.

BusinessDay reports that INEC said the governorship election will hold in 28 states while state house of assembly elections will take place across the 36 states.

2027 elections: State-by-state candidate breakdown

Seventeen candidates will contest the Lagos governorship seat, among them current Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the APC and former Labour Party gubernatorial flagbearer Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, now running under the ADC.

In Oyo State, 16 candidates are in the race, with APC's Sharafadeen Alli set to face Governor Seyi Makinde-backed Bimbo Adekambi of the Allied Peoples Movement.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani of the APC will face 17 challengers, while Rivers and Bauchi states each have 19 candidates on the list.

Sokoto State will also see 19 parties participate in the governorship election. Gombe State has 17 candidates, as confirmed by INEC Public Affairs Officer Mohorret Bigun.

In Kwara State, 12 candidates will contest the seat. The APC's candidate, House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, will face PDP's Bolakale Kawu among others.

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal faces 15 challengers, while Kebbi State has 14 candidates and Jigawa State 14.

Delta State has 16 candidates in contention, and Ogun State has 13, including APC's Solomon Adeola, PDP's Oladipupo Adebutu, and ADC's Jimi Lawal.

In Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf of the APC will go up against NDC candidate Aminu Gwarzo, Labour Party's Mohammed Raji, and PDP's Muhammad Dalhatu, among others.

Bauchi State's race to succeed Governor Bala Muhammed features 19 candidates, including female politician Lami Babageidam of the Zenith Labour Party.

In Benue, Governor Hyacinth Alia will contend with five others, including former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, of the PDP.

In Ebonyi, Governor Francis Nwifuru will again face PDP's Ifeanyi Odii, who was his principal challenger in the 2023 governorship election.

Major parties like APC, PDP, and ADC feature prominently in the state-by-state candidate lists. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC sets gold standard for 2027 general elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC declared the Osun State governorship election a benchmark for Nigeria’s 2027 general polls.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, praised the election’s improved polling-unit opening, BVAS performance and seamless electronic result transmission.

He confirmed that preparations for the 2027 elections are already underway, with strategic focus areas including inclusivity, integrity and nationwide mock accreditation.

Source: Legit.ng