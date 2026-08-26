Finland's immigration authority has announced two specific categories of foreigners who will not qualify for a permanent residence permit

One of the categories targets individuals who are physically outside Finland at the time of their application

The second category covers those who fail to meet the requirements tied to a continuous residence permit

Finland has drawn a clear line on who cannot obtain a permanent residence permit, identifying two distinct categories of foreign nationals who are automatically disqualified from receiving one.

The Finnish immigration authority published the conditions on its official website, outlining exactly which applicants will be turned away regardless of their circumstances.

Finland lists 2 categories of foreigners who cannot receive permanent residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pier Marco Tacca/Alfie

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot get Finland's permanent residence permit

The first category covers any foreign national who is physically located outside Finland at the time of their application. According to the official statement on the website,

"You cannot be granted a permanent residence permit if you are outside Finland."

The second category targets those who do not satisfy the conditions attached to a continuous residence permit.

The website states:

"You cannot be granted a permanent residence permit if you do not meet the requirements for a continuous residence permit."

This means that even before an applicant can be considered for permanent residency, they must already hold or be eligible for a continuous residence permit — a prerequisite that rules out a significant number of potential applicants.

What the two categories mean for applicants

For anyone hoping to settle in Finland on a long-term basis, these two conditions set the minimum threshold for eligibility. Being present in Finland is not simply a procedural formality — it is a hard requirement.

Similarly, failing to meet the terms of a continuous residence permit does not merely delay an application; it closes the door entirely.

Foreign nationals planning to apply for permanent residency in Finland are advised to confirm that they satisfy both conditions before proceeding, as applications that fall into either category will not be granted.

Croatia speaks about eligibility for long-term residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Croatia had officially excluded a category of foreign nationals from obtaining long-term residence status in the country.

The restriction applies to third-country nationals whose asylum or subsidiary protection has been revoked.

Source: Legit.ng